A Quiet Place 2 – Film Review – MANN.TV

“A Quiet Place 2” – Film Review – Now it’s time to be quiet in the home theater too. After all, in the sequel “A Quiet Place 2” it is also important to use the silence in order to survive. As early as 2018, the first part won over millions of fans with its cool mix of horror and end-of-time thriller. The bar was pretty high to repeat the success of the silent spectacle, let alone top it.

But “A Quiet Place 2”, again with Hollywood star Emily Blunt in the lead role, surprised. Positive. Again in the world with its deadly danger, triggered by noise-sensitive creatures, it is necessary to survive. Right in the middle is Evelyn Abbott with her baby and her kids Regan and Marcus. In the meantime, left to your own devices, you have to go about your everyday life in absolute silence, as every sound, no matter how small, could be your last.

More action, more speed, the same tension

When they are forced to set out into the unknown, they quickly realize that further dangers lurk around every turn. Once again, John Krasinski is responsible for the direction, the script and also as the producer – and stages a sequel that is on a par with its predecessor. We especially liked the fact that they only grabbed the thematic basis of the first part and then built something new on it.

So you still have the feeling and that crisp, oppressive atmosphere of the first part, but with a refreshingly new story that sets a different focus. “A Quiet Place 2” has also turned a lot of action and speed. Certainly there is still a lot of drama and psycho-thrill present, but compared to the predecessor, it is a bit more brutal here.









Emily Blunt rocks the silence

So there are no lengths here, while one pursues the question of what is lurking next for the protagonists. “A Quiet Place 2” is rounded off with a top expanded cast, but Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are convincing in addition to Emily Blunt, who is once again great.

With “A Quiet Place 2”, fans and genre friends get all in all an extremely strong successor that even goes one better in some areas and thus offers the best survival horror entertainment.

A Quiet Place 2 (Paramount Home Entertainment) – RELEASE: Sep 30th 21