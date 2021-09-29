Wednesday, September 29, 2021
A Quiet Place 2 - Film Review - MANN.TV
A Quiet Place 2 – Film Review

By Arjun Sethi
“A Quiet Place 2” – Film Review – Now it’s time to be quiet in the home theater too. After all, in the sequel “A Quiet Place 2” it is also important to use the silence in order to survive. As early as 2018, the first part won over millions of fans with its cool mix of horror and end-of-time thriller. The bar was pretty high to repeat the success of the silent spectacle, let alone top it.

But “A Quiet Place 2”, again with Hollywood star Emily Blunt in the lead role, surprised. Positive. Again in the world with its deadly danger, triggered by noise-sensitive creatures, it is necessary to survive. Right in the middle is Evelyn Abbott with her baby and her kids Regan and Marcus. In the meantime, left to your own devices, you have to go about your everyday life in absolute silence, as every sound, no matter how small, could be your last.


