8 famous celebrities who play poker

Poker is one of the most popular card games in the world. In addition to the professionals and mere mortals, a lot of celebrities also run the game. Some of these celebrities are pretty good and make some money. At this point we would like to note that many of these donate their profits to charitable organizations.

We did our research and found out which celebrities play poker. Below is a list of the most famous celebrities who play poker.

Toby Maguire

One of the most famous poker players from Hollywood is Spiderman Toby Maguire. The actor has been playing enthusiastically since 2004 poker. However, there are some myths and stories about his playing habits, some of which cast a dubious light on the actor. Maguire often plays with two other actors who are also on our list: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Matt Damon

This actor discovered his passion for poker in 1998 when he starred in the movie “Rounders” with the Casino-Game in contact. Since then, Matt Damon has been one of the most famous poker players in Hollywood. Matt Damon was among the players referred to in the movie “Molly’s Game”. If the reporters and sources are to be believed, Matt Damon seems like one of the nicer players in Hollywood.

Ben Affleck

Also at the poker table you can find Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Do not disconnect. Affleck is one of the most successful poker players among Hollywood celebrities. The actor had himself trained to play poker professionally. This investment has paid off so far. To date, Ben Affleck is said to have won half a million US dollars by playing poker. He is more of a cautious player who does not want to lose money.









Gerard Piqué

Gerard Piqué currently plays professional football for the FC Barcelona. Some people know the FCB defender as the husband of the singer Sharika. Piqué has participated in some of the most famous and respected poker tournaments in the world over the years, including the World Series of Poker and the European Poker Tour. In these tournaments, Piqué won more than $ 250,000 in prize money. In addition to piqué, other footballers like to play a lot of poker. These include the Brazilian Neymar and the Portuguese Christiano Ronaldo. However, the two players do not have the class at the poker table that Piqué has shown in recent years.

Kevin Hart

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is one of the loudest poker players in Hollywood. Hart has already taken part in a number of well-filled tournaments and made winnings of just under 48,000 US dollars. According to observers, Kevin Hart is the same person at the poker table that you know from film and television. So it should come as no surprise that Hart is a popular guest at celebrity tournaments.

Shannon Elizabeth

Shannon Elizabeth became famous as Nadia in the American Pie film series. In 2006, the former actress fell into poker fever. Poker is now her second career. You can meet Shannon Elizabeth regularly in Las Vegas and her tournament results are quite impressive. Among other things, she made it to the semi-finals of the popular NBC Heads-Up Poker Championship. So Shannon Elizabeth seems to be one of the best celebrity poker players.

Jennifer Tilly

Another actress who made her career in poker is Jennifer Tilly. Tilly was nominated for an Oscar during her career and played in films such as “Der Dummschwätzer”, “The Muse” and “The Fabulous Baker Boys”. In addition to her success in the film business, Jennifer Tilly was also able to convince in the poker world. To date, Tilly has earned more than $ 1 million in prize money playing poker. In addition, Tilly won a WSOP bracelet in 2005. Winning these bracelets is one of the highest awards in the poker world.

Sam Simon

The last celebrity on our list of the most famous poker players is Sam Simon. Simon created the Simpsons and is the ex-husband of the aforementioned Jennifer Tilly. Sam Simon has been a well-known and enthusiastic poker player since the 1990s. Meanwhile, Simon played successfully in a large number of WSOP tournaments. In contrast to most of the other celebs on our list, Sam Simon has proven himself in various forms of poker, including the popular Texas and Omaha Hold’em.

These were some of the most famous celebrities who play poker on the side and are more or less successful. Which of you also play poker? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Adobe / ASDF