25 James Bond facts about the start of the 25th James Bond film

“Bond, James Bond” will be the name of the game again on Tuesday evening when, after seemingly innumerable postponements, the new James Bond flick “No Time to Die” (in the original “No Time to Die”) celebrates its premiere. It’s the farewell party for Daniel Craig after 15 years in the role of 007. For a long time the film was only shown under the working title “Bond 25”, as it is the 25th film in the official Bond series. For the premiere we deliver 25 useful and useless facts about the spy licensed to kill.

1. James Bond is the name of an ornithologist

James Bond was actually a real person. But this is not a trigger-happy secret agent, but a bird watcher. Pierce Brosnan even had his book “Birds of the West Indies” tucked under his arm for camouflage in the movie “Die Another Day”.

2. James Bond is a widower

At best, James Bond is seen as a “womanizer” and, at worst, as an aggressive sexist. But in no case is he considered one thing: a loving husband. But the agent with the license to kill was actually briefly married once. In “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” from 1969 he enters into the bond of marriage with the Contessa “Tracy” di Vincenzo. But his bride is shot on the way to the honeymoon – and James Bond becomes a widower. By the way, Tracy is played by Diana Rigg, who many today know as the matriarch Lady Olenna Tyrell in “Game of Thrones”. “

3. Daniel Craig is not the most popular James Bond

As James Bond, Daniel Craig now has his last big appearance in “No Time to Die” – his interpretation as a vulnerable and suffering agent gave the 2006 film series a fresh start. However, this character is not the most popular in the series. According to current statistics, Sean Connery is still at the top of the popularity list – and by a long way. Daniel Craig only ends up in second place. There were six 007 cast members in total: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

4. George Lazenby went to the same hairdresser as Sean Connery

It is one of those many Hollywood legends: actor George Lazenby, Sean Connery’s successor and one-time James Bond actor, is said to have gone to the same hairdresser as Sean Connery before the casting for the 007 role so that he can really show off the exact same hairstyle . Obviously it helped: Lazenby got the coveted role, if only for a film. He was replaced by Connery after “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”.

5. James Bond has a colleague

James Bond isn’t exactly known as a team player. Even though James Bond always saves the world from the primordial evil on his own and not infrequently from captivity, he has a colleague. And no, we don’t mean the inventor Q. The character of Felix Leiter, CIA agent and good friend, has appeared in ten films since “Dr. No ”from 1962 on. He later loses a leg in a shark attack and works as a private detective. By the way, the character is named after two American friends of Bond author Ian Flemming. Also in “No Time to Die” Leiter emerges – played by Jeffrey Wright.

6. Sean Connery wasn’t the first to appear on screen as a Bond actor

Sean Connery is considered the first James Bond – and for some also the original James Bond. But he was not the first to be seen in this role on the screen. The stuntman Bob Simmons was seen in the famous opening credits, the so-called Gunbarrel sequence, through the barrel of a pistol. The respective actor has only been featured in this sequence since “Fireball” (1961).

7. Shaken, not stirred: Daniel Craig doesn’t care about the martini

Anyone who says “Bond, James Bond” must also say “shaken, not stirred”. This is one of the many unwritten laws of the Bond universe. But Daniel Craig’s James Bond is the first to really care less about how his favorite drink, martini, is made. In “Casino Royale”, Daniel Craig’s first film in his 007 role, the following dialogue unfolds: “A vodka martini, please,” Craigs Bond orders. “Shaken or stirred,” asks the eager bar clerk. “Do I look like I’m interested,” replies Craig coolly, demonstrating: This James Bond is different. This dialogue is said to have been the reason for the actor to accept the role at all, as he said in an interview.

8. There is a recipe for Bonds Martini

Author Ian Fleming wrote down exactly how the secret agent’s favorite drink should be mixed: 1 measure of vodka, 1/2 measure of Kina Lillet and 3 measure of Gordon’s. The whole thing is then of course shaken and not stirred.

9. “Skyfall” was the most successful James Bond film to date

The 24th 007 film “Skyfall” (2012) grossed 1.11 billion US dollars. This makes it the most successful film in the series, at least financially. Incidentally, he is said to have brought in 45 million US dollars through product placement alone.

10. The film “Casino Royale” was twice

Daniel Craig first appeared as a dangerous MI6 spy in the 2006 film Casino Royale. The story is based on a short story by Fleming, who incidentally wrote 45 Bond books. But there is already an older Bond film that bears this title. A Bond parody of the same name was released in 1967. Peter Sellers plays 007 in it.

11. Product placement: James Bond, the advertising character

The world of James Bond is dazzling. He travels to exotic places, hunts down villains in a tuxedo, drives fancy cars and usually wears thick watches around his wrist, which are also happy to have one or the other deadly trap installed. Producers have used product placements since the very first film. In James Bond, Dr. No “are Rolex watches, the Pan Am airline, Smirnoff vodka and the champagne brand Dom Pérignon. For the new film “No Time to Die”, scenes are even said to have been re-shot because the products that were to be placed were out of date due to the many corona-related postponements. This was reported by the British “Sun” at the beginning of the year, citing insider circles.









12. Bond author Ian Fleming also wrote a children’s book

Ian Fleming was a soldier, journalist, James Bond creator – and children’s book author. The writer, who died in 1964, wrote the book “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” for his son Caspar. The story is about a wonder car that can heal itself. There is now both a film and a musical version of the book published in 1964.

13. Bond writer Ian Fleming didn’t like Sean Connery

Ian Fleming had a very specific image of James Bond in mind when preparing for “James Bond Chases Dr. No ”started. In his opinion, Cary Grant should impersonate 007. Sean Connery seemed far too coarse to him. Connery’s gait is said to have convinced him.

14. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s grandfather starred in James Bond

Peter Fanene Maivia, a Samoan-American wrestler, played the assistant to villain Osato in “You Only Live Twice”. Maiva is the maternal grandfather of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

15. The actor most frequently seen in the Bond films is not a Bond actor

“Q” is the ever loyal tinkerer of the MI6. He regularly equips 007 with deadly technical gadgets – from clocks with a self-destruct trigger to cars with rocket propulsion. In 17 films and in more than 30 years this character has been played by only one actor: Desmond Llewelyn. Because of this, he is considered the actor who is most involved in the Bond films – even though he only manages about 30 minutes of film in total.

16. Toyota produced its own car for Sean Connery

In “You Only Live Twice”, Toyota made two extra cars for Bond actor Sean Connery. The Type 2000 GT was built in a convertible version so that the actor could be seen – and Connery was simply too big for the originally planned model.

17. Bond girl? No! Bond woman!

The various playmates of James Bond were referred to as so-called Bond Girls. The ambiguous names Pussy Galore, Plenty O’Toole, Xenia Onatopp or Holly Goodhead suggest that these women were not seen by the authors as equal accomplices or opponents. Léa Seydoux, who can be seen alongside Daniel Craig in “No Time to Die”, says clearly in the RND interview: “I don’t want to be called ‘Bond girl’.” She prefers the term Bond woman there Girl would reduce her figure.

18. The James Bond character of Sean Connery is now considered a rapist

The director of the current 007 flick, Cary Fukunaga, finds the image of women in the early Bond films problematic. The character who played Sean Connery was “basically a rapist,” said the director before the premiere. In “Fireball” (1965), for example, you can see Bond kissing a chiropractor against her will and later pushing her to have sex.

19. Daniel Craig’s James Bond consumed the most alcohol

According to statistics from “The Economist” from 2015, when “Specter” came out, Daniel Craig’s secret agent drank the most alcohol compared to the other cast members. at the same time, however, he also had the least intimate love affairs.

19. License to kill: 370 people died by Bond

007 is known to have the license to kill and makes good use of it. In the course of his 60 years of professional experience, he has killed 370 people, according to a count by “Time” magazine. The deadliest agent was Pierce Brosnan. The film with the most deaths was “Octopussy” (59 corpses), the one with the fewest was “The Man with the Golden Gun” – only one person died here. 140 people died in explosions, 131 was shot dead by Bond, five characters were thrown out of an aircraft cabin by the pressure drop.

21. Bond, James Bond: everything was just stolen

How does a proper secret agent introduce himself? Correctly with your own real name. In the case of 007: “Bond, James Bond”. This phrase is an integral part of the Bond world. But author Ian Fleming did not invent this way of imagining himself gallantly. This phrase comes from the earlier popular British television series “Secret Mission for John Drake”. Actor Patrick McGoohan, who was also traded Bond actor before Sean Connery, said in the opening credits from 1960 to 1962 “My name is Drake. John Drake. “

22. Most common company car: Aston Martin

James Bond prefers to drive an Aston Martin. No wonder: this car brand is listed as a product placement in the films.

23. Daniel Craig worked for the Queen

In Her Majesty’s Service: Daniel Craig was seen as James Bond at the Queen’s side at the opening of the 2012 Olympic Games. “Good evening, Mr. Bond,” said the British Queen. The clip showed how Craig escorted the Queen to the stadium in a helicopter.

24. “Quantum of Solace” is the shortest film

At 106 minutes, the film “A Quantum of Solace” is the shortest in the espionage series. This is what Bond expert Siegfried Tesche told the “Neue Presse”. “No time to die” on the other hand brings an impressive 163 minutes to the screen.

25. “No Time to Die” or “No Time to Die” is the most expensive James Bond film of all time

The budget for “No Time to Die” is said to have been $ 250 million. This makes the new 007 strip the most expensive film in the series.