▷ SATOSHI: the Bitcoin inventor – a thriller as the next Netflix hit?

Press for books and authors – Hauke ​​Wagner

Gelnhausen (ots)

“SATOSHI: The Bitcoin Inventor” is a “first product” from the entrepreneur Linus Ortelli, who has delighted many readers in a short time.

The book deals with the mysterious origins of Bitcoin and its creator, who is still anonymous today. It enables the public to grapple with one of the dominant trend topics of our time. The book, published in self-publishing, has already found over 1,500 readers and ranked in three Amazon top 10 charts.

Why is?

In 2008 a mysterious figure by the name of Satoshi Nakamoto appeared on the Internet and within a few months developed a new monetary system that would change the course of history: Bitcoin. A little later, Satoshi disappears again without a trace. The whole world is puzzling as to which brilliant mind is behind the first Internet currency, the value of which will soon rise to unimagined heights and bring its unknown inventor a billion-dollar fortune.









In fact, the pseudonym is Carmen Chavez, a Mexican immigrant child from the USA. But she is not about to become the wealthy star of a new financial world. Rather, it falls into the sights of unscrupulous rulers and dark powers who want to make profit from their wealth and intellect.

The thriller SATOSHI takes on the real events behind the legend Satoshi Nakamoto and tells his fictional story in the course of our times.

An exciting thriller related to contemporary history and the future!

About the book: SATOSHI: The Bitcoin Inventor by Linus Ortelli, 400 pages, EUR 21.95, ISBN: 9783969664964, e-book: ASIN B091CRFW3Y, 5.95 euros

You can find more information on the website www.linus-ortelli.com.

Hauke ​​Wagner

Press for authors and books

At the Stempelberg 5

D-63571 Gelnhausen

info@autor-presse.de

Original content by: Press for books and authors – Hauke ​​Wagner, transmitted by news aktuell