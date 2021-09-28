Your TV tips for the TV program tonight on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021

SERIES September 28, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has put together the TV tips for tonight’s TV program for you. This is how you can find the highlights from Tuesday’s television program.

TV Tips (Source: TarasMalyarevich / depositphotos.com)

“The Chancellery” – 8:15 pm in the first



Tonight, ARD broadcasts the lawyer series “Die Kanzlei”, in which lawyers Markus Gellert (Herbert Knaup) and Isa von Brede (Sabine Postel) have their hands full. On the one hand, they have to represent Isa’s ex-husband Robert in court, who is accused of having made a lot of money with art forgery and illegal trade. On the other hand, the duo has to answer before the bar association, which makes them terrible allegations.

“Merkel!” – 8:15 p.m. on ZDF



ZDF is showing the documentary “Mensch Merkel!” It not only deals with Merkel herself, who was the first woman to secure the office of Federal Chancellor, but also with her political successes and defeats. Sometimes critical and sometimes with a little sadness, the audience can say goodbye to “Mutti Merkel”.

“stern TV Spezial” – 8:15 pm on RTL



On RTL today you can see a “stern TV Spezial” that deals with the question “What do you earn? – The salary experiment”. The taboo subject of money is discussed in detail and unfair differences are highlighted, which politicians should address in the coming years. The special will be moderated by Steffen Hallaschka.









“Wonder Woman” – 8:15 pm at ProSieben



ProSieben is running the action adventure “Wonder Woman” today, which is about Diana (Gal Gadot), who grows up on the Amazon island of Themyscira and is trained as a warrior there. When an American soldier (Chris Pine) appears on the island and asks the Amazons for help, Diana follows him. She ends up in the middle of World War I and tries to end it.

“Conscience Bites – The Meat Experiment” – 8:15 pm at Vox



At Vox you can experience the documentary soap “Conscience Bites – The Meat Experiment” today. Several meat-loving families compete in the experiment. They should look after two animals for four weeks. At the end of this time, they have to make the decision whether to slaughter the animals or whether to spare them and live vegetarian from now on.

“Notting Hill” – 8:15 pm on Sky Cinema Best Of



Sky Cinema Best Of has the romantic comedy “Notting Hill” to offer tonight, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. The film is about the famous actress Anna Scott (Roberts), who shows up in the clumsy William (Grant) bookstore. The two of them immediately sparks and Anna invites William over. A complicated relationship begins, which is put to the test by Anna’s fame, the press, and her ex-boyfriend.

“1917” on Amazon Prime Video



You can now experience the war drama “1917” on Amazon Prime Video. The film is set in France during the First World War. The British soldiers Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay) are given the task of warning their comrades of an attack by the Germans. To do this, they have to walk for hours. The situation is particularly difficult for Blake, because his brother is among the threatened comrades.

