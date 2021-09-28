XRP is for payments and Bitcoin is for speculation

A former U.S. Treasury Officer and Ripple board member spoke about the ongoing legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities Commission and supported XRP

Former treasurer Rosa Rios, who joined Ripple’s board of directors in May 2021, shared her conviction in XRP on Twitter on Sunday reaffirmed and at the same time criticized other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC).

Rios argued that countries like China are now cracking down on Bitcoin because cryptocurrencies like BTC are supposedly nothing more than a vehicle for speculation. She commented on Bitcoin, Ripple and its RippleNet payment ecosystem:

“The main purpose of XRP is to be used in cross-border payments, while the value of other cryptocurrencies is due to their use in speculation. The latest move by China makes that clear.”

Rios served as US Treasurer under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2016 and oversaw all currency and coin production with an annual budget of US $ 5 billion.









“Blockchain and cryptocurrencies will dominate our future global financial systems,” said Rios upon joining Ripple’s board of directors. She added that the company was “one of the best examples of how cryptocurrencies can be used in a substantial and legitimate role to enable payments worldwide.”

Rios also expressed concern that cryptocurrencies could be a tool for criminals. “In order to really find out what goes on behind the scenes, how blockchain really works and how cryptocurrencies are unfortunately used in payments on the dark web and other illegal activities, a lot still needs to be done,” she said.

Ripple was launched in 2012 and is an open source distributed protocol and remittance system developed by the US company Ripple Labs. The company offers a range of cross-border payment solutions and is also involved in central bank digital currency projects.

Earlier this year, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen argued that Bitcoin would lose its status as the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency if it didn’t move away from its proof-of-work consensus mechanism.