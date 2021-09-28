With A $ AP Rocky: Rihanna wants a wedding and children

Rihanna (33) not only has big plans for her career – she also wants to take a big step in her private life! Since the end of 2019, rumors of love about the “Diamonds” interpreter and rapper A $ AP Rocky (32) had been making the rounds. And indeed: In May 2021, the 32-year-old officially confirmed the relationship in an interview. Things are obviously going really well for the couple: Rihanna is already thinking about a wedding and offspring!

At least that’s what an insider said HollywoodLife. “Rihanna still dreams of a wedding and a family”, emphasized the celebrity expert, hinting: “It’s quite likely that the person she’s going to do this with is A $ AP.” The “Love on the Brain” interpreter does not plan to start a family in the near future – “but their relationship is pretty solid and is heading for an ‘forever’ with all that great relationships entail. “

The insider also reported how well Rihanna and your A $ APs relationship is running at the moment: The two are namely “on the same life path and on the same wavelength”. “A future together is a very big thing in their eyes. They are really in love with each other.”the source raved about the lovers.









Rihanna in New York City in September 2021

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala

Rihanna, musician

