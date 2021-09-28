Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Will Smith: “marriage can be like a prison”

By Sonia Gupta
In an unusually frank interview, Will Smith reveals his personal attitude towards marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith and reveals which female stars he would like to have an affair with.

Hollywood star Will Smith, 53, speaks for the first time publicly in an interview about his very own attitude towards marriage. Rumors have lingered in Hollywood for years that he and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, to whom Will has been married for 24 years, are having extramarital affairs. This is exactly what the US star is now confirming and revealing how he stands today on the subject of marriage and monogamy.

Will Smith: “My wife never believed in monogamy”

In an interview with “GQ”, the “Independence Day” actor talks about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith and reveals that their marriage began with monogamy but then developed: “Jada never believed in a conventional marriage. My wife did Relatives in her family who were also in unconventional relationships, so she was raised very differently from me, “explains Will Smith. “We’ve had endless in-depth discussions about what a perfect relationship should look like to us. And for most of our relationship we’ve opted for monogamy, but our marriage just stopped working that way.”

Open marriage and mutual freedom are his recipe for a happy marriage

He continues: “We have given each other trust and freedom, convinced that everyone must find their own way. Marriage cannot be a prison for us. I cannot suggest this path to anyone, but the experience that the freedoms, that we gave each other and the unconditional support are the highest definition of love for me. “

Jada Pinkett Smith: She confirms an affair

Jada Pinkett Smith

She confirms an affair with her son’s boyfriend

The “Prince of Bel Air” actor also talks about the fantasy he once had of having his own harem with beautiful celebrities like former Oscar winner Halle Berry, 55, and US ballerina Misty Copeland, 39 “As a teenager, I had this dream of traveling with 20 women I love and care for and it all seemed like a really great idea.”

Sources used: GQ, People Magazine, Page Six, Daily Mail

