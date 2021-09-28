Will Smith: “In the worst shape of my life”

If sweatpants are booming during the Corona crisis, it is not just about convenience. Many people have simply put on weight. Will Smith is one of them, as the 52-year-old has now frankly admitted. So he is not one of the stars who have used the lockdown for self-optimization. While Chris Hemsworth is unswervingly pumping on his muscles and celebrities such as talk show host James Corden or influencer Josh Ostrovsky alias The Fat Jew have discovered the Weight Watchers for themselves, after more than a year of pandemic, Smith can only say: “I want to be honest with you be – I’m in the worst shape of my life. ” (Also read: Will Smith – his weapons are self-irony and honesty)

Will Smith has put on weight: Instagram picture proves it

The actor posted a photo on Instagram in swimming trunks and an open training jacket, with no filter glossing over anything. Smith showed a few pounds more than usual on the ribs. However, the gesture and facial expression seem to say: What do you want from me, a worldwide pandemic is raging. Now, throughout his career, Smith was known more for his acting and humor than a six-pack. Hits like “Independence Day” or “Suicide Squad” have always positioned him as an action hero.









But Smith is only human. The Robert Koch Institute established in August 2020 that Germans had gained an average of around one kilo since the outbreak of the Corona crisis. In a survey by the RBB in Berlin and Brandenburg in February 2021, the participants even stated that they had put on an average of just under six kilos. That fits the trend in the USA. There “Quarantine 15” – meaning 15 pounds extra – has long been a household word. (Also interesting: home work-out in the Corona crisis – fit like Arnold Schwarzenegger with these exercises)

Does Will Smith have to lose weight?

This is probably one of the reasons why Smith received a lot of applause with his post and received six million likes within a short time. But it doesn’t help, the actor will probably have to start the fight against the pounds soon. After all, the shooting of “Bad Boys 4” is just around the corner. The plot of Smith’s return as Mike Lowrey at the side of Martin Lawrence is not yet known. However, it can be assumed that the main actor has to get in shape for some action scenes.