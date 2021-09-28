Why Christian Bale will never slip into the batsuit again

Christian Bale recently spoke to each other in a promotional video for his new film Knight of Cups Yahoo expressed disappointment with his performance as Batman in the Christopher Nolan trilogy about The Dark Knight. At the same time, he admitted that his performance could not compete with that of Heath Ledger as a wild card.

Christian Bale described the challenge of breathing life into such an iconic superhero as Batman and his desire to make his inner conflict understandable to the audience:

Batman … is a very, very, very dark, confused character. I came across this when I slipped into the suit. I would have felt like a bloody idiot if I hadn’t used this as a means of showing my true monstrous self emerging from behind the mask.

No wonder that working with Heath Ledger, who received an Oscar posthumously for his performance of The Joker in The Dark Knight, put him under tremendous pressure:

Heath showed up and kind of ruined all of my plans because I found he was so much more interesting than me and what I was doing.

Ultimately, Christian Bale was disappointed with his portrayal of Batman:

I couldn’t fully achieve what I set out to do for the trilogy. Chris [Nolan] made it, but my own sense of self is more like: Ehhhh, I didn’t get it right.

When asked if he would slip into the bat costume again one day, Bale replied:

Enough is enough. We did our thing, that’s all I have to offer.

Opposite Empire (via Comic book movie ) Christian Bale said about the shooting of The Dark Knight Rises, the last part of the trilogy, but how much he missed the character:

I have to admit that even though I felt that the timing was right for the role to end, part of me was still thinking, ‘Go on, let’s do it all over again!’ So when I heard that someone new had been found for the role, there was a moment when I left everything and looked into the void for half an hour.

That someone is, of course, Ben Affleck, and from then on March 24, 2016 we shall know whether he will prove himself worthy of Christian Bale’s legacy or rather hide in the Bath cave. Then Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice comes to German cinemas.

