Who will be the new James Bond? Favorites & odds for the next 007

For the last time Daniel Craig appeared on the big screen as Agent 007 in “No Time to Die”. After a total of five films with the British actor, the big question arises:

Who will be the new James Bond and Daniel Craig’s successor?

Some well-known actors have sneaked into the favorites for the next MI6 agent on Her Majesty’s behalf. The possibility of a first female bond is also hotly debated.

The bookmaker Unibet already has odds for the next Bond and thus a list of the James Bond actor favorites.

Who will be the new James Bond? Current betting odds

Tom Hardy 2.25 Regards Jean Page 2.75 James Norton 3.25 Luke Evans 3.50 Clive Standen 5.00 Idris Elba 5.00 Sam Heughan 5.00 Richard Madden 6:00 am Tom Hiddlestone 6:00 am Cillian Murphy 7.50 Henry Cavill 9.00 David Beckham 251 Bet now at Unibet * Betting odds as of 09/28/2021, 11.41 a.m. | 18+ | Terms and conditions apply

table of contents

Next James Bond Actor: Not a Clear Favorite!

It is still completely unclear when a new James Bond will be presented. Fans and cinema experts have been discussing Daniel Craig’s successor for years, but the British cast showed how long it can take.

Three years passed between the departure of Craig’s predecessor Pierce Brosnan and the “assumption of office” of the new secret agent. The producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson could therefore certainly wait until 2023 before they announce the Craig successor.

However, a look at Unibet odds shows that there is currently no clear favorite for the next James Bond actor. Instead, eleven actors are listed with odds below 10.0.

Tom Hardy, Rege Jean Page, James Norton and Luke Evans are currently on the road with the best bond odds. It is also clear that this does not have to be confirmed until the new 007 actor is finally confirmed.

Even strange names like David Beckham or Will Smith are listed as possible candidates in the Unibet social betting. So will it soon be called “Kick it Like Bond”?

Who will be James Bond after Daniel Craig? Tom Hardy’s favorite

At the top of the betting odds, the bookmakers are currently listing Tom Hardy. As early as 2002 he made his cinematic breakthrough in “Star Trek: Nemesis” – back then, of all things, as a villain. This is exactly what he should fight as best he can as the next James Bond.

With the Oscar nomination for his supporting role in “The Revenant” he added an important argument to his application for the role as 007. Meanwhile, little speaks against the James Bond quota favorites.

At most, age at 43 is a factor that needs to be considered. This also means that the first film with Hardy in the lead role as an agent would appear at the age of more than 45.

Black James Bond? Rene Jean Page is a candidate

In addition to the discussions about a woman as MI6 top agent, there are probably more demands for a black actor as the next 007. The bookmakers therefore estimate the actor Rene Jean Page as a possible candidate.

If you are wondering who it is, you have to watch the series “Bridgerton” on Netflix, with which Page made its international breakthrough. At only 31 years old, Rene Jean Page is younger than Tom Hardy as a possible successor to Bond.

With relatives all over the world, Page can always score points with his diverse background. Perhaps that is precisely why he can take on the role of the new James Bond as an aspiring star actor.

Classic Bond actor with James Norton?

A classic choice for the upcoming James Bond role would be James Norton. Born in London, he became famous in British TV series such as “Grantchester” or “Happy Valley – In a Small Town” – but so far not really in this country.

The fact that the 36-year-old is still among the potential James Bond actors has to do with the fact that he received the British Academy Television Award in 2015 for his role as Tommy Lee Royce.

So James Norton knows his way around villains very well. Interesting fun fact about the actor: Despite studying theology, he no longer considers himself to be too religious. With the license to kill, maybe he shouldn’t either …

The previous James Bond actors

actor Number of films years Sean Connery 6th 1962-1967, 1971 George Lazenby 1 1969 Roger Moore 7th 1973-1985 Timothy Dalton 2 1987-1989 Pierce Brosnan 4th 1995-2002 Daniel Craig 5 2006-2021

Luke Evans to be the new James Bond?

Another candidate with good odds on the James Bond successor with the bookmakers is Luke Evans. With him Broccoli and Wilson would bring a real all-rounder to the screen. After all, Evans has already been seen in a wide variety of roles in Hollywood.









The now 42-year-old actor appeared in “Beauty and the Beast”, among others, but was also seen in “Clash of the Titans” and “Fast and Furious”. Compared to his top-class competitors as the new James Bond, he may even bring with him the most well-known portfolio.

But this could also be the decisive disadvantage of a James Bond named Luke Evans. The moviegoers already know his face very well from the films mentioned above. Again, reasons of diversity speak for him. Evans would be the first openly gay Bond actor.

Will Idris Elba of Asen-god become a secret agent?

Placed just outside the top 4 odds of favorites for the new James Bond is Idris Elba. The native Englishman with African roots has long been traded as a possible black bond.

These once strong rumors about a definitely black 007 have now somewhat dissipated. Nonetheless, it is still a possible candidate for the Craig successor. The only disadvantage is the age: Elba is already 49 years old.

Idris Elba became known to a world audience through, among other things, the role as John Luther in the TV series “Luther” (BBC). For this he was also able to look forward to a Golden Globe 2012. Other roles include Nelson Mandela and Heimdall in the “Thor” franchise.

Who can still become the new James Bond? Candidates & forecast

As the bookmaker odds already show, a prognosis for the next James Bond is currently still very difficult. After all, a number of actors entered the raffle as the next double-zero agent or were pushed into this role by the media.

The following actors are also given odds below 10.0:

Clive Standen

Sam Heughan

Richard Madden

Tom Hiddleston

Cillian Murphy

Henry Cavill

Sam Heughan would be a particularly exciting James Bond actor, as he is more popular with the fans than any other candidate. This was at least the result of a survey conducted by British RadioTimes among 80,000 participants.

No less than 30 percent voted for the Scotsman, who should be known to the broad cinema audience from “SAS: Red Notice”. As the Scot has already emphasized, he would like to be next 007.

Meanwhile, Clive Standen comes from Northern Ireland and is known from series such as “Robin Hood” and “Vikings”. Here he demonstrated his charisma again and again. But whether horror films like “Patient Zero” are suitable as a cover letter as the next Bond?

Another actor from Scotland with ambitions to play secret agent 007 is Richard Madden. There are hardly more words to say about his portfolio, as it includes the role as Robb Stark in “Game of Thrones”. In 2019 Madden appeared in “Rocketman”.

Will an outsider become a new actor in the legendary film franchise?

Not impossible that none of the above names will become new Bond actors. Rather, an outsider could grab the role that no one has on the bill yet. After all, there is also a lot of choice for these candidates in the James Bond forecast at Unibet.

Russell Crowe, for example, has sneaked in among the possible actors. Or does Will Smith end up becoming 007 after “Men in Black”? Ewan McGregor and Hugh Jackman are also two names that very few people think of as Bond.

It gets really strange with David Beckham. The English football legend had the privilege of performing with Daniel Craig when the opening ceremony for the 2012 Olympic Games in London was going on.

However, very few people would think that he is ready for the role as a secret agent. Or, Ms. Broccoli?

Curious bond bets: who will succeed Craig?

Jason Statham 51.0 Orlando Bloom 67.0 Clive Owen 81.0 Gerard Butler 81.0 Daniel Radcliffe 101 Ewan McGregor 101 Hugh Jackman 101 John Hamm 101 Russell Crowe 101 Will Smith 101 Collin Farrell 251 David Beckham 251 Bet now at Unibet * Betting odds as of 09/28/2021, 11.41 a.m. | 18+ | Terms and conditions apply

What are the James Bond chances of a woman?

The chances that the new James Bond will become female are almost zero. Neither Daniel Craig nor the producers intend to change anything as fundamental about the legendary role.

Barbara Broccoli once said in an interview: “James Bond was written as a man. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. “

Previous Bond actor Daniel Craig is of the same opinion: “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a role as good as James Bond for a woman?”

Thus, in the 26th film in a few years’ time, it can be assumed that once again a man will flicker across the screens as the main actor. And with all the love for the character’s Bond tradition, that’s a good thing.

