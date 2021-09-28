Tuesday, September 28, 2021
What the third largest blockchain wants to do better than Bitcoin and Ethereum

By Hasan Sheikh
In August, not that long ago, it happened: Cardano and its ADA tokens have become the third most important blockchain in the world in terms of market capitalization. Then the Alonzo upgrade soon came, which enables smart contracts on the blockchain for the first time – and is seen by fans as the dawn of a new era. Because now DeFi applications such as DEX, stablecoins or lending protocols are possible, which up to now are more familiar from the world of Ethereum.

Lars Brünjes, who works as Education Director at the developer company Input Output, which is a major driving force behind the development of Cardano, speaks in a big podcast interview about:

  • what innovations the Alonzo upgrade brings to the Cardano blockchain
  • which DApps users can expect from Cardano in the future
  • how he, as a developer, teaches the Haskell programming language to people all over the world
  • how Proof of Stake works at Cardano
  • what distinguishes Cardano from Ethereum
  • how decentralized Cardano is
  • how high the energy requirement of Cardano is compared to Bitcoin
  • whether staking makes the “rich even richer” – or not
  • what role Charles Hoskinson will play at Cardano in the future

You can listen to the podcast:

About “Zebras & Unicorns”

Zebras – these are the new heroes of sustainability, and unicorns – these are the new stars of the digital business. That is why we have christened our new podcast “Zebras & Unicorns”, which deals twice a week with a major future topic from the areas of sustainability, digitization, technology, startups and climate protection.

The team from Tech & Nature and Trending Topics invite the smartest minds, the best managers, the most successful founders and the most innovative researchers to discuss a burning topic with us in a “deep dive” conversation.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
