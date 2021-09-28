Tuesday, September 28, 2021
What did Meryl Streep know about Weinstein?

By Vimal Kumar
D.he Oscar winner Meryl Streep not only offended many actresses with her silence during the Weinstein scandal. Strangers are now distributing posters in Los Angeles showing Streep under the heading “She Knew” next to the laughing Harvey Weinstein. The posters alluded to the eloquent assurances of the sixty-eight-year-olds that they had not known about Weinstein’s alleged assaults over the past 30 years.

Streep had declared on Monday that he had not deliberately kept silent. “I do not implicitly consent to rape. I don’t like it when young women are abused. I didn’t know what was going on. “

The actress, who has made films with Weinstein such as “Keepers of Memories – The Giver” and “In August in Osage County”, responded to Rose McGowan’s allegation that the protest against sexual harassment in the film industry was wearing black robes at the upcoming Limit Golden Globes Gala. “Your silence is the problem. You accept an award completely out of breath and don’t change anything, ”accused Weinstein’s alleged victim Streep and other filmmakers on Twitter. After the first revelations about Weinstein at the beginning of October, Meryl Streep initially decided not to comment.





