Vin Diesel reveals: That’s why the “Fast And Furious” series really ends – News 2021

It has been known for some time that the extremely popular Fast And Furious series is due to end after the three outstanding films. After the pandemic mixed up the dates, Vin Diesel now revealed the approximate dates for the three-part finale.

An era comes to an end. Twenty years ago, in 2001, “The Fast And The Furious” was the first film in a series that two decades later would include ten films. In addition to the nine films in the “Fast And Furious” series and the spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw”, three more parts and some spin-offs are planned. But everything has to come to an end and so it was announced some time ago that “Fast And Furious” will end after the tenth part.



The final trilogy is supposed to bring the story of Dominic Toretto to an end and the star of the film already knows how: Fast And Furious 10 – Vin Diesel’s plan for the last part.

Although we now know that an eleventh film will also be released, it should be over after that. The already completed “Fast And Furious 9” was originally supposed to start in April 2019, but was then postponed to May 2020. When the pandemic broke out, there were further shifts. The current German theatrical release is July 15, 2021.









There were already dates for the last two films in the series, but they were canceled. Now the lead actor and producer of the series, Vin Diesel, commented on the schedule for the two-part finale. “Fast And Furious 10” should start in 2023, and “Fast And Furious 11” will graduate a year later. Vin Diesel said in an interview that he is aware that fans think the Fast And Furious series doesn’t have to end at all. But he himself believes that all good things should.



The theatrical release of Fast And Furious 9 with Vin Diesel had to be postponed. But fans can now look forward to news about the continuation of the offshoot with Dwayne Johnson. Hobbs And Shaw 2: Star reveals details.

So it will be a few more years before the series really comes to an end. And even after that, the spin-offs will continue to supply fans for many more years. Work is in progress on a sequel to “Hobbs & Shaw” and a spin-off with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez). Further spin-offs are not only possible, but also likely