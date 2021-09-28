Vin Diesel: New contribution stirs anticipation for the upcoming action blockbusters

But that is far from over: A fourth “Riddick” film has also been planned for a number of years. Diesel has now given its many fans a small update.

If you want to be successful and want to maintain it, you have to work hard. This also applies to film stars with several million in their bank accounts and one hit after another. Dwayne Johnson is commonly known for the sheer number of projects he is working on and planning. Vin Diesel cannot complain about boredom at the moment. He currently has several projects on his schedule such as “Fast & Furious 10” and he is also involved in the “Avatar” sequels by James Cameron.

Vin Diesel: “Riddick 4” is making progress

Vin Diesel has given an update on a new film project. IMAGO / MediaPunch

Between 2000 and 2013, three films starring Riddick were released, and other projects for home theater, video games and books were also produced. Plans for another screen continuation have been making the rounds since 2014, but as is well known, good things take time. A script was submitted in 2019, but since then it has been quite quiet about the project – until now.

Because as the “Fast & Furious” star wrote on Instagram, he probably had an “incredible meeting” and thanked his team. “Let’s just say “Furia” is closer than you think“he concluded his contribution. As far as we know, “Furia” is the title of the fourth “Riddick” film and it sounds like friends of the franchise are expecting some big news soon.

However, Diesel did not write much more about it. But it seems quite certain that there has been a lot of movement behind the scenes. However, the project does not yet have a cinema release date.

