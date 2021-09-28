Video looks at the most important Marvel casting

There are few actors who represent the embodiment of a particular superhero as much as Robert Downey Jr .. Since the MCU started with Iron Man in 2008, he is the former Hollywood problem case mutated into a real superstar. For the upcoming home theater start of Avengers 4: Endgame, the website Fandango has now published one of the videos that will be shown on the discs as bonus material.

In the clip, Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man director Jon Favreau and casting director Sarah Halley Finn talk about the actor’s journey to becoming greatest role his career. We also see that original screen test for Tony Stark.

Casting Robert Downey Jr. was a risk

For eleven years, Robert Downey Jr. embodied the billionaire playboy Tony Stark just as convincingly as his superhero incarnation Iron Man and thus advanced to one of the absolute Hollywood’s top earner. The story could have been very different, because before Iron Man, the actor was considered a real problem.









The video with the Iron Man test shots of Robert Downey Jr .:

Robert Downey Jr. showed great talent at an early age and received an Oscar nomination in 1992 for the portrayal of the silent film icon Charlie Chaplin in the biopic Chaplin. But the early fame got to his head and he became drug addict and recidivist.

Casting someone with such a past for an upcoming mega franchise like the MCU was by no means without risk. Another scandal would have damaged the image of the films and, in the worst case, the Marvel star would have had to be replaced for possible sequels.

The makers of Iron Man were aware of this problem, as Sarah Halley Finn explains in the video. Still, they invited Robert Downey Jr. to audition, where he would do one sensational impression left behind. After the rehearsal, it was clear to them that no one else would be considered for the role.

Eleven years later, we know that casting Robert Downey Jr. was the right decision.

