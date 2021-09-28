UNI Token rose 20% after crypto ban in China

On Friday, China announced a blanket ban on foreign crypto exchanges. This led many Chinese investors to turn away from centralized platforms. For these centralized companies, the circumstance can prove to be catastrophic, for decentralized crypto exchanges it could be a boon. Such exchanges enable crypto transactions between individuals without an intermediary in between.

Crypto ban in China is causing big changes in the crypto market

The reality has already shown itself in the market activity this weekend. Native tokens from large decentralized exchanges like Uniswap and Sushiswap have gained 22% in the past 24 hours. Coins from central exchanges, on the other hand, suffered heavy losses and are only recovering slowly.

Denis Vinokourov, Head of Research at Synergia Capital, says:

The big turn towards decentralization is imminent, and we are seeing that now thanks largely to the recent and arguably most aggressive crypto ban in China. As a result, the stablecoin DAI of the decentralized autonomous organization Maker is likely to gain a significant market share over Tether.







He shares an optimistic outlook in support of decentralized finance and NFTs.

On September 24th, the People’s Bank of China announced that all virtual currency related activities are now illegal. The central bank has also banned foreign crypto exchanges from offering their services to users in China. The statement, posted on the central bank’s website, also excluded Tether (the world’s largest stablecoin) from it, along with Bitcoin and Ether as a means of payment.

The major crypto exchanges Binance and Huobi are already taking steps to comply with the new regulations. On September 26, Huobi announced that it would gradually close the accounts of China-based users through the end of 2021. The Huobi token fell to a monthly low of around $ 6 on Sunday and has not yet recovered.

On the other hand, UNI is increasing sharply. The token is still in a four-week downtrend. It is believed, however, that recent events could create increased buying pressure. UNI is the native token of Uniswap – a decentralized exchange that has grown in popularity since China’s crackdown.

Why Decentralized Exchanges?

Since the crypto ban in China, many investors have focused on decentralized crypto exchanges. These exchanges enable P2P trading among users without intermediaries. Decentralized exchanges are also very safe. In other words, users’ data, money, and personal information are better protected. That’s the high level of security that has led many investors to believe that decentralized exchanges are the future of the crypto industry. Especially when regulations are getting stricter and stricter.

Decentralized exchanges also prevent market manipulation. With a centralized exchange, the exchange platform has control over all transactions, trading, and the funds associated with each trading account. This allows larger exchanges to gain some control over the crypto industry. At the same time, it makes the users of such crypto exchanges vulnerable to errors that can happen. There is no intermediary in decentralized exchanges. That makes it much more difficult for a particular group to control most of the market.