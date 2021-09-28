Tuesday, September 28, 2021
TV star Mindy Kaling got mom advice from Reese Witherspoon

By Vimal Kumar
This tip was worth gold for her! Actress Mindy Kaling (42) has been the mother of two children since October 2020. With her three-year-old daughter Katherine and her almost one-year-old son Spencer, the “The Office” actress is in absolute mum happiness – and thanks to one person, she can enjoy it to the fullest: Reese Witherspoon (45) gave Mindy namely valuable tips for motherhood!

“Reese is always a great source for parenting advice because she is so playful and funny and incredibly busy,” the 43-year-old revealed in an interview with People. Above all, Mindy learned one thing from Hollywood beauty: “I think she is the one who taught me the importance of taking time for myself so that I can be a good mother to my children.”

Despite having two children, Mindy’s current relationship status is unknown to the public. Only recently, however, fans suspected that the actress had secretly married. But the mother of two immediately denied that. “Normalizes unmarried women who wear rings on their ring fingers without causing a commotion,” she had upset Twitter written.




Vimal Kumar
