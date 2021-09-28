Trend Remains Uncertain – 2 Important Thresholds To Watch Out For By Investing.com

Investing.com – It remains under pressure on Tuesday as it was yesterday.

Bitcoin rose from around $ 41,000 to $ 44,350 on Sunday, only to decline again and hit a low of $ 42,000 yesterday evening.

While the impact of China’s recent renewed rejection of cryptocurrencies has not hurt Bitcoin as much as previous episodes of this kind, it must be admitted that this problem is likely still limiting Bitcoin’s rise.

But it’s not all bad news for BTC.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: NYSE 🙂 continues to rely on Bitcoin

For example, it was reported yesterday that the US investment bank Morgan Stanley has more than doubled its investments in BTC via the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust since April.

According to a report filed with the SEC yesterday, the Morgan Stanley Europe Opportunity Fund, which invests in established and emerging companies in Europe, owned 58,116 shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) as of July 31, up more than 105 percent since April is equivalent to.

This shows that institutional investors continue to be very interested in Bitcoin.

BTC is at the beginning of a long-term upward trend

Different, but also positive for Bitcoin, is that the founder of Fairlead Strategies, Katie Stockton, explained at the All Markets Summit Plus from Yahoo Finance that the cryptocurrency is still in a “very early stage” with little institutional money in it Area flows.

“We’re closer to the bottom of that corner, aren’t we? It could accelerate,” she said. “This applies not only to individuals, but also to institutions, particularly pension funds, which are a source of significant assets. This is not yet so widespread in cryptocurrencies.”









Stockton also said it expects a “long-term uptrend in cryptocurrencies,” noting that cryptocurrencies have arrived at key levels.

“Bitcoin tends to do better when the market is collectively down, and cryptoassets tend to stay in phase,” she said. “You can always find sources of outperformance and underperformance, but most of them are up the same day and down the same day and I think we can count on that.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

In the short term, the hourly chart of shows that Bitcoin is trapped in a triangle. A breakthrough above $ 44,000 or below $ 41,000 is required to confirm an exit from the top or bottom of the triangle.

Below $ 41,000, the psychological threshold of $ 40,000 would be targeted directly. Above $ 44,000, Bitcoin will quickly face further resistance at $ 45,000.

A look at the daily chart shows that the 200-day moving average is currently at $ 45,400, underscoring the importance of the $ 45,000 area.

On the downside, we can see that the 100-day moving average, currently trading at $ 41,150, has served as a support for the past few days.