Totally frustrated because she just can’t find a guy?

Angelina Jolie is said to have complained bitterly that she has not found a husband since breaking up with Brad Pitt. And who is to blame? Indirectly, the media that gave you an “evil” image during the war of divorce, which scares off potential admirers. Exactly such a medium, namely the “National Enquirer”, brought this story in 2020 about the allegedly desperate and lonely Angelina – of course without admitting complicity. But Angelina doesn’t seem so desperate and frustrated at all….

Angelina Jolie has “complained to everyone that nobody wants to date her”

An insider close to Angelina is said to have told the National Enquirer that “Men in Hollywood immediately distance themselves from a woman who could mean trouble. And a lot of people would think that Angelina is an intimidating and mean woman – after what she did to Brad Pitt. ” This also includes the fact that she does not grant him his alleged new love happiness after speculation about a love comeback with Jennifer Aniston in early 2020 and he is said to have briefly been in a relationship with the German model Nicole Poturalski. According to the source, Angelina is frustrated because Brad is happy again and she can’t find anyone. You have “complained to everyone that nobody wants to date”.

To make matters worse, their lifestyle and humanitarian projects make it difficult for them to have a relationship. “And her personality is not doing her any favors either,” the alleged insider told the National Enquirer.







Actually Angelina just wants to “heal”

Angelina Jolie did not mention in her current interview with the British “Vogue” that she was hunting men in vain. She seems less desperate than reflected. After breaking up with Brad, she mainly concentrated on “healing”. “The last few years have been pretty tough. But life is slowly returning, like the ice melts in spring and the blood pumps through the body again. But I’m not quite back yet. But I hope that it will be that time soon “, Angelina explained there.

The US website “GossipCop” claims to have received confirmation from Angelina’s environment that the actress has mainly been concerned with the happiness of her children after the divorce in recent years.

