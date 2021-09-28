Movie

Tom Hanks mimes the doubting war hero again – where you can see him and which series you should watch In “Greyhound” Tom Hanks fights as the captain of a destroyer against German submarines in the Atlantic War. The film is only available in streaming. And it is particularly suitable as a supplement to a series.

“How do we get out of there?” Tom Hanks on the destroyer (code name Greyhound), surrounded by German submarines. Imago Images

Wolves, sheep, a shepherd. The new war film by and with Tom Hanks is not about a biblical story on land. The hour and a half in “Greyhound” play almost exclusively on the high seas. More precisely in the North Atlantic, in the winter of 1942. Nazi Germany tries to isolate the British with submarines.

Why isn’t “Greyhound” showing in the cinema? If you want to see “Greyhound”, you have to take out a subscription with the streaming provider of the Apple group: Apple TV + is available via Apple TV, an app on certain devices or browser-based. “Greyhound” was produced for the cinema. But the corona pandemic and global lockdown ruined this plan. And so it came to the momentous deal. Apple bought the rights from Sony Pictures and launched the film on its streaming channel. One less potential blockbuster for the ailing cinemas. (dfu)

Captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) stands on the bridge of a US destroyer code-named Greyhound. The ocean is churned, the spray freezes on the railing, the noses of the sailors are dripping. Krause is in command of the entire convoy, which is supposed to bring an entire trade convoy safely across the ocean.

The film deals with the few days on which the convoy has to cross enemy lines without the support of fighter planes, on its own. There are hours of calculating, maneuvering and destroying. Submarines lurk beneath the surface of the water. The Nazis have planned a pack attack.

The Good Shepherd

Krause is a believing man, a good shepherd, who shows mercy even with the enemy. And in contrast to his team, there is no jubilation when debris and an oil slick on the surface of the water signal that a submarine has been successfully sunk. Krause sacrifices himself for his convoy. The character is an antihero, self-doubt gnaws at him.

Tom Hanks wrote the script for “Greyhound” himself. And thought up the character in which you know him very well. Hanks, the doubting hero. Is he a born hero? Does he trust himself to be heroic? Hardly likely. And yet he grows beyond himself in the exceptional situation. This is also the case in “Sully” from 2016, in which Hanks plays the pilot who ditched an airplane on the Hudson River without any deaths. Krause in “Greyhound” is a similar character. Hanks plays in a role that he obviously likes to see himself in.









Unfortunately, Krause’s selflessness is shown a bit crooked, symbolized by bleeding blisters on his feet, because Krause has been standing on the bridge for so long. We would rather expect bruised feet from a foot soldier on the battlefields of continental Europe. And one wonders: Given the conditions on board, wouldn’t a barking cough or at least hoarseness be the more appropriate symptoms of his selflessness?

The Wolf Pack

The wolf is not only used figuratively here, the submarines were called “gray wolves”. “Greyhound, this is the gray wolf speaking, we are hunting you and your friends,” it sounds from the loudspeakers in the film. «We see your ships sinking into the depths and hear the screams of your dying comrades. How many more before you feel the same way? ” The Nazis cracked the Allied radio channels. Her threatening words are followed by the voice of imitated wolf howls.

Psychological warfare rarely sounded so mean. But the good-bad rhetoric achieves its effect far too clumsily here.

The enemy on the submarine: Scouts in the series «Das Boot». Sky

For those who lack the hostile perspective in “Greyhound”, the TV series “Das Boot” is recommended. The two seasons of this German production run in Switzerland on the Sky Show streaming service. Submarine attacks and depth charges are only a small part of this adaptation of the 1980s classic “Das Boot”. The series has the advantage that it can go beyond the tough life in the narrow submarine hull, for example by dealing with the dilemma in which the German-occupied French in the port city and submarine base of La Rochelle are stuck.

The flock of sheep

“Greyhound”, on the other hand, lives alone from the sea battle: a submarine appears here, and one shoots a torpedo. Ships go up in flames, sink. Sailors are dying. And right in the middle: Tom Hanks as Captain Krause, who issues new orders between all the sonar tones and radio messages, correcting the course of his ship again until his destroyer crosses the path of a submarine and can drop the devastating depth charges.

Neither “Greyhound” nor “Das Boot” are based on real events. The stories are fictional. But there are numbers: During the Second World War, around 3,000 Allied merchant ships sank in the Atlantic. There were also destroyed warships. Around 800 of Germany’s 1,100 submarines were sunk in the same time. Around 80,000 sailors lost their lives on the Allied side. Of the over 40,000 Germans on board a submarine, 30,000 did not return to land.

“Greyhound” (USA 2020, 91 min.); Director: Aaron Schneider; Script: Tom Hanks; seen on Apple TV +.

“The boat” (D since 2018, 16 episodes in two seasons); seen on Sky Show.



Apple TV + and Sky Show offer new subscribers 7 days of free access. You can cancel online.