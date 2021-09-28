Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Tom Cruise: How to try to lure daughter Suri to Scientology

Tom Cruise has not had any contact with his daughter Suri Cruise for years. After Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise in 2012, they moved in with Suri in New York. Since then, the “Mission Impossible” star is said to have hardly seen the 14-year-old. According to media reports, the last meeting between father and daughter should have taken place in 2013.

No contact with daughter Suri for years

“He renounces it because Suri is not a Scientologist”, told an insider Us Weekly two years ago about why the mime should refuse to contact his only biological daughter. In addition, Holmes should make sure that her daughter does not come into contact with the sect.




Ron Miscavige, father of Scientology chief David Miscavige, told the magazine a few years ago that Scientology is the reason for Cruise’s break with his daughter Grazia indicated: Katie Holmes is a persona non grata, so Tom is not allowed to see her or his daughter. “

Scientology dropout and Cruise opponent Leah Remini believes, however, that the 58-year-old definitely intends to get Suri to join Scientology.

If you believe the former “King of Queens” actress, Cruise should have a concrete plan to “lure” Suri into the sect.

Tom Cruise is considered one of Scientology’s most prominent figureheads. In 1986 he joined the organization as a still unknown actor. He now holds an important position within the organization. Since his separation from Nicole Kidman in 2001, the mime has also appeared frequently for Scientology in public. Cruise promotes the movement not only among celebrity colleagues for members, but also among his fans.


