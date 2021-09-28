Tom Cruise: Fan of Jack Nicholson

When actor Tom Cruise was able to work with colleague Jack Nicholson in 1992, a dream came true for him

Tom Cruise, 51, couldn’t believe his luck when he was allowed to step in front of the camera with Jack Nicholson, 76, in 1992.

The film star (“Oblivion”) played alongside the cult actor (“It couldn’t be better”) in the drama “A question of honor” – an opportunity that the then young Cruise really appreciated gave Nicholson his tenth Oscar nomination and left Cruise with a nagging longing to work with his older colleague again. “I couldn’t wait to shoot the court scene of” A Question of Honor “with Jack Nicholson. I thought about it for months. When the time came, I just wanted to enjoy every moment, “remembered the ex-husband of Katie Holmes (35,” Batman Begins “) in an interview with British” GQ “magazine.” People came together to see this scene watch play. They came from all corners! So many people. And when the scene was over the first time, there was applause. Everyone around us applauded. God, that was really exciting. It was electrifying! “









Since this collaboration, the action hero has found a real friend in the mega-star, of which Cruise is certain: “Every time I see him, I know that I have a boyfriend in front of me. I’ve wanted to be with Jack again ever since Stand the camera. And it doesn’t matter how old he is or what else is going on, he’s just the type of guy you want to see in a movie and he gets to the bottom of why people are who they are and the viewer would like to accompany him on this journey. “

In the past year, rumors briefly circulated that Jack Nicholson was about to leave the film business because of progressive memory loss. These speculations were quickly denied, however, and the cinema legend is currently working with Warren Beatty (76, “Bonnie and Clyde”) on a new project – so Tom Cruise can still hope for a joint work!

CoverMedia