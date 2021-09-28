Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio saves man after cruise ship crash

Sounds like a film-ready story: A man falls off board a cruise ship, drifts in the water for eleven hours – and survives! And thanks to actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who saved him from drowning.

Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio is said to have helped save a man’s life after he fell from a cruise ship.

During a yacht vacation near the Caribbean island of Saint-Barthélemy, his captain received news of the search for a missing Frenchman. DiCaprio agreed to look for him, a source for the British “Sun” reported.

The 24-year-old is said to have drifted in the sea for eleven hours until DiCpario and the crew finally discovered him and pulled him on board.









Man is said to have fallen from the “Club Med” ship

The rescue on December 30th probably came at the last minute because a storm was approaching and the man was already completely exhausted and dehydrated. He is said to be a crew member of a “Club Med” ship, the 24-year-old is said to have fallen drunk from the ship near the island of St. Martin.



Leonardo DiCaprio was most recently seen in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” alongside fellow actor Brad Pitt. The film won at the 2020 Golden Globes.

In the classic film “Titanic”, Leonardo DiCaprio was castaways as JackDawson himself. He died because he gave up his seat on the door floating in the sea. For the love of Rose DeWitt Bukater.