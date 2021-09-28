Tightened regulations and bans: Troubled Bitcoin market | 09/28/21

Tighter regulations and bans have recently put the crypto market under pressure – however, the bans are nothing new and should therefore not have a lasting impact. From Gerd Weger

Last week, too, the development of Bitcoin was characterized by a very restless course. Some market observers rate the latest price development as healthy. Most recently, after the declines, fluctuations in Bitcoin have decreased, which points to a bottoming out. This could become the basis for a new upswing. Especially since the negative news from China could now come to an end with the latest reports. In addition, many Altcoins are showing that they have recovered and offer better performance.

Due to pressure from China, the crypto exchanges continue to pull back after the Chinese central bank declared all activities related to cryptocurrencies to be illegal. Foreign online services that can be used to purchase cryptocurrencies are also prohibited. In the wake of increased pressure from China, Huobi, one of the largest crypto exchanges, has not been able to open new accounts from users from mainland China since September 24th. All existing user accounts for this customer group are then to be closed by December 31. Through these measures, Huobi aims to ensure compliance with Chinese laws and regulations.

The panic over the bans is exaggerated, especially since the crypto bans are not new, but have been in place since September 2017. The fears that a significant part of the demand in the Bitcoin market will now disappear and the price will therefore come under pressure should only be relevant in the short term. In the past, Chinese investors have repeatedly found ways and means to invest abroad. This is why wealthy Chinese continue to have access to the crypto market through accounts abroad, such as in Singapore.





Even with the Chinese mining bans this year, the effects were only of short-term nature. Rather, the mining activities then quickly shifted to other countries. Analysts then even rated the Chinese mining ban as a strengthening of Bitcoin because of the previous strong concentration of mining in China.









China’s fear of losing control



The pressure to enforce the long-standing bans could also be due to the fact that the Chinese government is looking for a scapegoat for its own failures. The imbalance of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, from which the stock markets worldwide have recently trembled, could lead to major upheavals. Various market observers point out that there have been Chinese bans in other areas in the past – which, like the current bans on cryptocurrencies, are just an expression of the Chinese leadership’s fear of losing control. Even with these bans, the success of these developments or companies could not be stopped. Some examples of this are the bans on Facebook, Instagram, Google, Youtube, Wikipedia and Twitter in China.

That’s going on in the crypto market



EL SALVADOR: Bitcoin Success

Although the government’s own crypto wallet Chivo has only been in use for three weeks, it already has 2.1 million users after the introduction of Bitcoin as the official means of payment in El Salvador – a very high rate. According to the controversial President Bukele, Chivo has more users than any bank in El Salvador. Other countries with rather dysfunctional currencies are likely to follow the project closely. In particular, the possibility that the population worldwide can receive payments in Bitcoin from anywhere without high bank fees for transfers appears attractive.



BITCOIN CRITIC: Buy Bitcoin



Two years ago, the Canadian businessman and investor Kevin O’Leary was still a sharp critic and described the Bitcoin as garbage. In the meantime he has invested himself and is currently very bullish again for Bitcoin and Co. He wants to more than double the crypto share in his portfolio by the end of the year. Contrary to the fears of many investors in relation to increasing regulation, O’Leary sees this as a prerequisite for a stronger entry. For him, recognition as an institutional asset class and the launch of Bitcoin ETFs is only a matter of time.

CANADA: Gambling



The Canadian Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Association for the Regulation of the Investment Industry have issued joint guidelines for crypto platforms. In particular, the gambling-like advertising measures in the industry are to be prevented. Investors, especially on social media, are often encouraged to invest within a certain period of time against the incentive of a reward. This would lead investors to take greater risks. The regulators suggest that the crypto companies should assign a separate employee to control communication in the social networks.