This will be important for the XRP in the next few days

The XRP course is trapped in a symmetrical triangle.

As the downtrend continues, a downside breakout is possible.

The support at $ 0.84 threatens to give way and would push XRP price to the monthly S1 level.

The price trend of Ripple (XRP) is consolidating in a symmetrical triangle formation, with prices coming under even pressure from both sides. The general downtrend has been very intact since September 7th and appears to determine further moves in XRP price. With interim support at $ 0.84, XRP sellers will be on the lookout for S1 monthly support to take profits.

XRP bears have more profit-taking leeway

The XRP price action has formed a symmetrical triangle on the chart, with an even test on the bottom and the top. Both bears and bulls are currently testing how strong or weak this formation is. At the moment, however, it looks like a balanced battlefield.









However, the bears are still dictating what happens in the course, as three elements speak for them. First, the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) around $ 0.96 is an upper limit for the price development of XRP. The 200-day SMA is a strong and important element as it has historically played the role of a price cap that dampened any further possible uptrend. A force to be reckoned with.

The second reason for the bears of the XRP price is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on a daily basis, which is below 50 but does not break the oversold barrier. This gives the bears more wiggle room to push XRP’s price further down. Overall, the bears have an advantage here as the general sentiment has still been very much in the downtrend since September 7th.

XRP / USD daily chart

Expect a pennant breakout with XRP price falling towards $ 0.84. Since this barrier is only an intermediate level, further downward movement towards $ 0.78 is likely. This level is particularly believable as it dates from June 9th and coincides with monthly S1 support. Indeed, sellers will see this level as an area where they can make a profit.

Should market sentiment shift higher, expect the bulls to attempt to break the pennant and possibly break the $ 1 mark.