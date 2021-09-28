This incredible stunt by Tom Cruise goes around the world

See Tom Cruise’s action-packed stunt here!

Its daring Stunts now belong to “Mission: Impossible”, like the typical cat-and-mouse game for an action film. Where the movie star Tom Cruise is once again on the threshold of death and doing his own stunts, marketing strategists recognize great viral potential. (Also Read: Mission Impossible Fallout)

This stunt by Tom Cruise tops all previous ones

And so Cruise alias Ethan Hunt – followed by a helicopter – rushes down the steep ramp on his motorcycle, straight into the abyss. The motorcycle falls 1,249 meters, but Cruise, with the parachute open at the right moment, slides unscathed on the ground after a brief free fall. No wonder the video is this nerve-wracking stunts is currently viral through the media – see for yourself:









Tom Cruise does all the stunts himself

The 58-year-old actor stands for that right now seventh part of the “Mission: Impossible” series in Norway in front of the camera. As always, he seems to know no limits for his star role as secret agent Ethan Hunt. On his last mission, he jumped out of a building and broke his ankle, jumped with a parachute from an extraordinary height and clung to an aircraft taking off with his bare hands. But this jump into nowhere is probably one of his most impressive stunts, which should have made even the stunt hero sweat – but he didn’t let it show. A real professional. (Read here: New Batman and Catwoman Rumors)

The new “Mission: Impossible” film should be on November 18, 2021 start in theaters. In addition, the shooting of the eighth part of the action series by Christopher McQuarrie is already underway. One thing is certain: “It is not over until we say that it is over.”

Also read:

Tom Cruise caused a sensation in Rome in his BMW M5

Super sports cars, SUVs and classic cars: this is Tom Cruise’s fleet

Tom Cruise: Hollywood star plans first film in space – with Elon Musk’s SpaceX

“Top Gun: Maverick”: Everything we know about the film so far