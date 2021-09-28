This ex-boy band star is boring! Then we can do that too

Bad boy, rapper, action hero and porn star – no way. Mark Wahlberg is our new role model. And not because he’s such a hot guy. by Viola Kaiser

Let’s put it this way: Mark Wahlberg has a lot of good qualities. His upper body is one of them. But sexist flat jokes aside, the 47-year-old is actually much more than just some well-trained Hollywood guy – and has grown very dear to our hearts over the past 30 years. We are sincerely grateful to him for bringing us so much joy: As Marky Mark together with his Funky Bunch (we just say “Good Vibrations”), as Dirk Diggler in Boogie Nights or as producer of series such as “Entourage” and ” Boardwalk Empire “.

Mark Wahlberg goes to bed earlier than we do



Now Mark Wahlberg has made us happy with something completely different: He posted an Instagram story about his daily routine. And for that you really have to love him – or at least pity him. The man gets up at 2:30 a.m. so that he can pray at 2:45 a.m. and have breakfast at 3:15 a.m. Mind you, we’re talking about two-thirty in the morning, not afternoon. In addition, the list of the father of four includes such likeable daily program items as “family time” and “picking up children from school”. The big hit, however, is the time when rappers, actors and producers go to bed – namely at 7.30 p.m.

Yeah Our life is exciting



Sounds insanely boring, doesn’t it? On the other hand, we’re wild night owls if we just watch Netflix until 10 p.m. And when the mark is on it, we hardly need to worry about our fun-work balance: His revelation finally reveals that our lives are at least as exciting as that of a Hollywood star. Of course, there were countless reactions to the post from discipline junkie Wahlberg. Among others by Ryan Reynolds.









The excessive discipline has its reasons



He told a talk show about an imaginary and rather absurd daily routine (he allegedly watches “Paddington 2” very often and calls his secret family in Scotland) and made fun of Wahlberg’s timed marathon. This whole discipline in Mark Wahlberg’s life seems a bit silly and exaggerated at first sight, but it certainly has its reasons, he is not one of the heavyweights in Hollywood for nothing. In an interview with the British Times, he has just spoken about his difficult childhood with drugs and crime, which he has successfully turned into a dazzling career. There he also said that when he was 42 he did his high school graduation again, that lunch is mostly just a piece of fish and that the devout Christian is more important what his children think than everyone else. Huh. But we’re getting off the topic.

At least we can stay longer!



The fact is that the man is a machine – and that is precisely why he is so successful. He himself told the Times that he only has a position because he works so much and is also the one who gets up the earliest. (“Do I work hard because I’m in this position? No, I got to this position because I work hard: 30 years putting in the work, working harder than everybody else, getting up earlier than everybody else”) So next time we have a bad week that is only filled with work and sleep and we are currently finding our life very, very dreary, the best thing to think of is Mark Wahlberg. He may be more successful than us, but he has to be real get up damn early.

For all fans: By the way, Mark Wahlberg’s latest film is called “Mile 22” and is currently showing in German cinemas.