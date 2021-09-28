The Rock is completely in love

Dwayne Johnson is both a wrestler and an actor. Better known under the name “The Rock”, he fights his way into the hearts of women, but does he currently have a woman by his side? We found out for you!

This is the woman by Dwayne Johnson’s side!

The lucky one on Dwayne Johnson’s side is named Lauren Hashian. She is an American singer who released her first songs at the age of 19. Johnson and Hashian met on the set of The Game Plan (2006) in Boston. But Johnson was still married to his manager Dany Garcia at the time. A year later, they divorced and Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian began dating. For a very long time, the couple kept the relationship a secret, which was mainly due to the fact that Johnson was already in the public eye through his career as an actor and wrestler. Lauren Hashian, on the other hand, reveals little about her private life. Only later did Johnson reveal that Hashian moved in with him early on and that they have lived happily together ever since.









Wife and Children: This is Dwayne Johnson’s family happiness

After Dwayne Johnson had already tried marriage to his former manager Dany Garcia in 1998, he now married his Lauren Hashian in Hawaii in August 2019. The couple already have two children named Jasmine and Tiana Gia. Furthermore, Johnson brings the daughter Alexandra with him from the previous marriage. The couple had been in a relationship for 12 years until they finally got married. Congratulations!

Everything you need to know about Lauren Hashian at a glance:

Lauren Hashian is an American singer She comes from a very musical family and began her career at Emerson College She produced her first music when she was only 19 years old Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian have been together since 2006 They met and fell in love on the set of “The Game Plan” The couple have two daughters named Jasmine and Tiana Gia In August 2019, after 12 years of relationship, the couple got married

