“The Midnight Sky” on Netflix: George Clooney cannot convince with his directorial work

Clooney directing “The Midnight Sky” on Netflix is ​​dragging itself along with great difficulty. The action already seems frozen halfway through.

on Netflix runs “The Midnight Sky” , in which George Clooney Directed by.

runs , in which Directed by. Plays the role of a sick astrophysicist Clooney in the end-time drama itself.

in the end-time drama itself. The plot seems sketchy and not very gripping.

The blue marble is covered with a thick coat of mold. Viewed from orbit, Mother Earth no longer makes a good impression, in 2047. One can only hope: Whoever lived here, who treated her that way, had a second one in the trunk. Unfortunately it doesn’t look like that.

Little is learned about the catastrophe that will have so wrought on our home planet George Clooney’s Netflix feature film “The Midnight Sky”. Even Greta Thunberg, who was then 44, would not have seen it coming so bad.

George Clooney plays a sick astrophysicist in “The Midnight Sky” on Netflix

Minimalism has some of the most impressive Science fiction movies produced, “Solaris” (less the Steven Soderbergh version with Clooney even as Tarkovsky’s original) or, with Clooney’s participation, the weightless pax-de-deux “Gravity”. But his literary adaptation based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel “Good Morning, Midnight”, published in 2016, gives away the space for imagination that can be stuck in deliberate omissions.

The departure of the staff of an arctic observatory to hopefully safe areas is also in this area Low budget blockbusters just worth a mention. The director allows all the more screen time to the dreary everyday life of the last one who perseveres in the icy desert: he plays this famous, now fatally ill astrophysicist Augustine Lofthouse himself, with thick bags under the eyes and a white beard. Flashbacks tell fragments of a lost love affair and a child he barely knew, sacrificed to academic fame and scientific ambition.

“The Midnight Sky” by Clooney on Netflix: Child joins the physicist

Between alcohol and infusions, he only guards a microphone in the direction of orbit at this lost outpost. So in Clooneys The narrative is also an apocalyptic Human drama falling behind the fate of a lonely old man. At least the loneliness is surprisingly over.

It is absolutely no longer beautiful on earth: Director George Clooney as Augustine and Caoilinn Springall as the taciturn girl wait and wait. © – / Netflix / dpa







The appearance of a ten-year-old girl who has apparently been hiding before departure expands the solo into a two-person piece. The taciturn child manages to make the hermit’s tired eyes shine again, who is now given a task. Or is it just Alexandre Desplats omnipresent film music that wants to melt something here?

At the same time, however, Augustine still needs the crew of an approaching one Spaceship warn against returning to broken earth from a Jupiter mission. The technology fails, however, and so both set out through the ice desert to another, better telescope.

“The Midnight Sky” by George Clooney on Netflix already seems frozen halfway through

While the film might just remind you of Heidi and the Almöhi, it now looks more like the polar expedition drama “Scott’s Last Voyage”. Both survive the walk through the blizzard miraculously, Augustine Lofthouse occasionally even crashes through an ice sheet and frees himself from the water: amazing, since he could barely stand on his feet in the opening scenes. The film itself is not holding up well and seems frozen halfway through. High time for a parallel story in the space to switch.

If I had to describe how far I am from George Clooney, the distance between Earth and Jupiter would be pretty good. The Midnight Sky. From December 23 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/bYeQ9UAGHg – netflixde (@NetflixDE) December 10, 2020

Here, too, among the homeward explorers of a colonizable Jupiter moon, there is a strangely unproductive one Minimalism. Viewed from the outside, the huge spaceship seems to consist of only a few rooms inside; after all, they are designed in the organically intertwined style of the late architect Zaha Hadid. One would like to know how long the small team has been on the road, but this detail also seems to be for Clooney dispensable. Playing with space and time is the alpha and omega of the great space dramas. Nothing against it if the genre rules are easily declared obsolete in order to find personal approaches. But there can be no question of that either. Again and again has to be a composer Alexandre Desplat cement the joints. As you can hear, he conducted the orchestra in London’s Abbey Road studio from the Paris home office due to Corona.

“The Midnight Sky” on Netflix: Director work by George Clooney is not convincing

There is probably no style that Desplat has not mastered, here it is elegiac symphonies with a few, repetitive motifs, spiced with a few spherically vibrating dissonances. Only these late romantic qualities combine in a most unfortunate way with the lack of loyalty from Clooneys Depiction. He himself seems to have distrusted the expressiveness of his frozen face, otherwise the exuberant, emotionalizing use of music can hardly be explained.

Everything could have turned out so well: With “The Revenant”, screenwriter Mark L. Smith had proven how impressively a survival drama can be told with just a few characters; But he doesn’t get the unfortunate parallel narrative together. And the German cameraman Martin Ruhe achieved atmospheric panoramas at the locations of Iceland and La Palma, which were, however, quite generously covered with digital northern lights in post-production. But the biggest problem is Clooney’s directionwho is always almost maudlinly looking for the silver lining in doom. What would be more welcome to end this Corona year as a gripping end-time drama? Clooney’s latest directorial work, however, drags on as arduously as his old man through the Arctic Ocean.

The Midnight Sky. USA 2020. Director: George Clooney. 122 min.

