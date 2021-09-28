The main actor · KINO.de has changed so much

If there is one subject in Hollywood, the dream land of films, that never gets old, it is the stars and their bodies. Whether they are gaining or losing weight, have had their next cosmetic surgery or are getting new tattoos, for many actors their bodies are part of their capital. Often these are therefore brought into extreme forms for the most varied of roles and for the actor Dick Cheney in his biography “Backseat” this is by no means a novelty.

Known from: Born: January 30, 1974 in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Great Britain

January 30, 1974 in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Great Britain Jobs: Actor, speaker

© Warner

Images of the main actor from the biography “Backseat” have now been uploaded to Imgur and caused general astonishment, because one could almost believe that it is the real Dick Cheney. In fact, it is about Christian Bale (“The Dark Knight” trilogy), whom the makers transformed for his role in the former Vice President.

Denzel Washington puts on a lot of weight for a new role (video)

See the amazing pictures of “Backseat” here

The external content cannot be displayed.







For Christian Bale it is not the first time that he has changed extremely for a role. The actor seems to have made it his life’s work to show himself in as many different roles as possible. From the anorexic hunger pecker (“The Machinist”) to the muscle-bound superhero (“Batman Begins”), he has played everything.

Start the photo gallery(14 pictures) “Joker” & Co .: For these roles, actors have changed their weight extremely

“Backseat” is so exciting

In Dick Cheney’s biography, Christian Bale will play the republican US politician, who is one of the most powerful people in the United States by holding numerous important political offices. From the youngest ever chief of staff to an American government in the 1970s, he made it to Secretary of Defense from 1989 to 1993 under George W. Bush Sr. and was Vice-President in the administration of his son George W. Bush Junior from 2001 to 2009.

“Backseat” is expected to hit the cinemas in 2018, but there has not yet been an official theatrical release.