The day: His name is Wunder, Dietmar Wunder, and he is the voice of 007

He trained as an optician, but found the voice more interesting: Dietmar Wunder spoke his first take 31 years ago. (Photo: dpa)

In fact, he is since 2006 the voice of Daniel Craig. And Don Cheadle. And Sam Rockwell. And Adam Sandler. And when you sit across from Dietmar Wunder, you (or woman) naturally have one or two James Bond moments (how can his wife take it?). “But when I speak to Adam Sandler, I always put a smile in my voice,” says Wunder ntv.de, and already sounds like the man from “Grown’s Heads” or “Ready for Vacation”. A few seconds later he’s Bond again: Withdrawn, clear, concise, precise, seductive, he has to save the world after all.









“I can let off steam with my voice, that’s the great advantage of dubbing. And that’s a gift.” Just like being a part of James Bond, a worldwide event: “That is a dream come true goes “, so wonder, who became an actor in the first place because of original Bond Sean Connery.

Wunder understands that Daniel Craig wants to finish with the Bond role: “007 is a killer. With the license to kill. You want to show a different facet than an actor. “And:”I’m dubbing Daniel Craig who plays James Bond. When he plays in other films, I synchronize differently.“And when Don Cheadle plays Miles Davis and is hoarse? Then Wunder also gives this role the hoarse that Davis was so peculiar to:” I’m looking for techniques in my voice formation, how to tune strings on a guitar “, the 55-year-old explains his approach.

More about Bond will be available from tonight, broadcast live by RTL, because the world premiere is finally taking place in London, Kate and William want to stop by too. And soon there will be more about miracles at ntv.de, when it comes to his work as a dubbing director or radio plays that he reads – among other things.