The broadcast of September 27th

“Overprotected” was the 2001 hit from mega-star Britney Spears. But it could also stand for what the singer accuses her father Jamie Spears of today: too much protection. Paternalism. Incapacitation.

The Britney Spears drama is a long story. In 2008, Britney Spears was incapacitated after a breakdown, alleged addiction incidents and custody battles. A court appointed the father as guardian. A life of tight control followed. Since 2014 Britney Spears has been struggling to regain control of her music, her brand and her many millions of US dollars. Friends and fans are campaigning for her legal comeback under #FreeBritney. On September 29th, a court will decide: Is it finally over with “Overprotected”?

“Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live”: Britney Spears’ fight against her own father

Who is right, who is wrong in the case of Britney Spears? Sean Phillip, personal trainer, stylist, bodyguard and also a friend of Britney Spears, told #ZOL that he never saw the singer with drugs. Spiegel journalist Philipp Oehmke says that Spears had been treated with severe psychotropic drugs by his father from 2008 – and still had to go on tour and earn money. Money that she supposedly hardly saw anything of herself. BJ Courville, lawyer and #FreeBritney activist, now has hope: “There is at least a chance that Britney will regain a piece of her freedom on September 29th.”

“Lindenstrasse” star Christian Kahrmann: “Turned through the meat grinder” by Covid-19

Corona is an invention of the mighty? And Covid-19 no more than a cold? Actor Christian Kahrmann, once Benny Beimer from “Lindenstrasse”, cannot laugh at such absurd theories. In March 2021, the now 49-year-old fell ill with Covid-19: shortness of breath, intensive care unit, artificial coma. His father died of the viral disease, the mother shortly afterwards of cancer. Christian Kahrmann survived.

To this day, however, he suffers from the long-term effects of the virus infection, known as post-Covid: muscle and limb pain, nerve pain, numbness in the feet, insomnia, severe exhaustion. He is a guest in the studio of “ Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live “and repeatedly struggling for breath.” It totally screwed me through the meat grinder, “is how he describes his psychological situation. The death of his father and mother” totally broke him “.

Post-Covid doctor advises: take illness seriously – and get vaccinated

Dr. Katharina Grobholz, head of a post-Covid outpatient clinic, tells #ZOL about the varied appearance of the corona long-term effects: There is not just one post-Covid symptom, but a multitude of variants. She advises sufferers to take the illness seriously and to accept the performance deficits without fail instead of ignoring them. She speaks of the importance of “energy management”: It is important to use energy sparingly.

Christian Kahrmann says that he is now at a loss for words in view of the corona deniers and vaccination refusals: How can people consciously forego what might have saved their father’s life and what might have preserved his quality of life? “All of our patients, whom we have been caring for in the intensive care unit since January, were not vaccinated,” states Dr. Holger Gruß, Kahrmann’s clinic doctor. “And those who have to go to the hospital have a higher risk of long-covid syndrome,” adds Dr. Coarse wood.









How does sustainability work? The Müller family tested it

Sabrina and Lucas Müller from Rhineland-Palatinate want to lead a life suitable for grandchildren. In order for the grandchildren to have a good life in the distant future, the Müller family of seven wants to change their lifestyle today. But how does sustainability fit into the everyday life of an extended family?

The Müllers have a plan: for the next four weeks they will buy regionally and eat less meat, reduce water and electricity consumption and use more environmentally friendly detergents and cleaning agents. The Müllers also want to reduce the amount of packaging waste. And ride a bike and bus instead of a car. But the first balance sheet is sobering: Sustainable shopping is expensive, for example, Sabrina Müller pays twice as much for veggie hack as for real hack from the discounter. And if you don’t live in the big city, public transport is an annoying time robber. What will happen to the Müller family’s experiment? “Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live” will show that next Monday.

Sea Shepherd fighting ghost nets

A skull with a trident adorns their black flag, but the shepherds of the sea are not pirates: The activists of the Sea Shepherd organization want to clear the waters of this earth from rubbish. And above all from so-called “ghost nets” – a network that was simply left behind by fishermen and then becomes a death trap for many sea creatures.

Finding and retrieving such nets is hard work for Sea Shepherd activists. But “we can no longer watch it,” says Florian Stadler, campaign manager for Sea Shepherd. He has been involved in the organization on a voluntary basis since 2012. That gillnet fishing is still allowed in the Baltic Sea makes him angry: “That’s one reason why I have the energy to keep going.”

Baltic fisherman defends himself: “I don’t want to destroy what I love”

But how do those who make a living from fishing see it? Uwe Dunkelmann, third generation Baltic fisherman, is also in the studio at #ZOL. Gillnet fishing is the gentlest type of fishing, he says. His nets are designed in such a way that larger animals can easily free themselves. In 45 years, a harbor porpoise or a seal has therefore never got caught in its nets. “I don’t want to destroy what I love,” says Dunkelmann.

The Baltic fisherman does not consider the gillnets, but the trawls, to be problematic – they are difficult to tear, have too much bycatch, plow the seabed and contribute to overfishing of the oceans. “We still have 500 porpoises in the Baltic Sea and they are certainly worth protecting,” says Dunkelmann. On the other hand, there are only around 200 gillnet fishermen left there – “and I think they are also worth protecting”.

Linda Zervakis on a flash visit to Ed Sheeran

Is there anyone who doesn’t like Ed Sheeran? The Irish singer with the red hair, the sympathetic smile and the grounded demeanor is a real consensus star – and a world musician since his breakthrough with “The A Team”. Linda Zervakis met superstar Ed Sheeran for an interview. But there was one problem: time.

What do you ask Ed Sheeran when he doesn’t really have time? Linda Zervakis asks about German sausages, but instead Ed Sheeran appreciates the loyalty of his German fans. His favorite songs are “The A Team” and “I See Fire” – and with “Perfect” he wants to stay in world memory. Boygroups were never up for discussion for Ed Sheeran – “but only because I’ve never looked good”. After the alarm goes off, Linda Zervakis has one last question: “Is my English really that bad? Can I take lessons with you?” Bad luck for Linda: Unfortunately, Ed Sheeran thinks her English is great.

What topics will Linda and Matthias take up in the next episode on October 4th? You can see it next Monday on “Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live” at 8:15 pm on ProSieben and on Joyn.