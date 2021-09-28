The Big Hit: Continuation with Mark Wahlberg coming?

Mark Wahlberg’s latest Instagram picture is a mystery. Is the actor working on a sequel to “The Big Hit”?

What are Mark Wahlberg (48, “Boogie Nights”) and Bokeem Woodbine (46, “Fargo”) doing there? Wahlberg shared a recent photo of the two on Instagram on Wednesday, which is causing plenty of speculation. The caption in particular suggests that the men might be able to plan a coup together. The actor apparently alludes to a sequel to their 1998 film “The Big Hit”.









Translated, Wahlberg wrote about the photo: “Bokeem Woodbine and I are back! Our first hit was ‘The Big Hit’ and now we’re back with an even bigger hit!” What could speak for a sequel of the action film? Wahlberg not only has blood on his face in the snapshot, several monitors and a screen can also be seen in the background. The actor’s fans would be thrilled with a sequel to “The Big Hit”. “I love this film” or “There should have been a sequel long ago” are some of the user comments on Instagram.

