That’s why Emma Watson almost got her role as Hermione on “Harry

Emma Watson stood in front of the camera for almost all of her youth – as a clever witch Hermione Granger. But despite the opportunities offered by the “Harry Potter” franchise, Emma repeatedly talked about how difficult the job was.

That was how hard my time as Hermione Granger was

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she revealed why she almost quit her contract after the fifth film, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: “I had incredibly structured days shooting the Potter films. I was told when I would be picked up, when I could eat, when I would have time to go to the bathroom. I couldn’t have a single second of my day. ”









She has a particularly negative memory of this “Harry Potter” part

Especially the seventh part of the series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” remained Emma Watson in negative memory: “It was excruciating. I don’t want to sound like crying, but it was really awful. The shoot was definitely the most intense and grueling film work I’ve ever had to do. “

“Harry Potter” was Emma Watson’s stepping stone to Hollywood

We are really happy that Emma Watson, despite the negative experience “Harry Potter”-Films stayed true. And she, too, is probably happy that she was there until the end as Hermione – in addition to a considerable salary, the role finally opened the door to Hollywood for her: She is currently as Belle in the real-life Disney adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast.” “To see.