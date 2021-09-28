Summer character announced by Rem – Anime2You

The Japanese company Bandai Spirits posed a few days ago presented a new prize figure for the Isekai anime “Re: ZERO – Starting Life in Another World” (Japanese: “Re: Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu”), which shows the character Rem in a summer outfit.

New figure appears this year

The new Rem figure, which belongs to the “Relax Time” series, is about 20 centimeters tall and is based on a figure released in January 2021. The difference, however, is that Rem is no longer sitting on a chair, but on a stool and holding an ice cream in his hand. Some adjustments have also been made to the face.









The “Rem – Relax Time – Summer Ver.” Can already be won in limited numbers in various Japanese arcade halls from August 2021. If you prefer to secure a copy directly, you can now purchase the figure from numerous well-known figure dealers at a price of around 33 euros. However, delivery will not take place until October 2021.

The anime version of “Re: ZERO – Starting Life in Another World” now comprises two seasons, which are available on demand at Crunchyroll in this country. The first season has already been released with German and Japanese voice output of KAZÉ Anime on DVD and Blu-ray.

The boy Subaru was just in the supermarket when he suddenly finds himself in a parallel world, where he meets an extraordinary beauty, whose precious locket has been stolen. Since she saved him from evil villains, he offers to help.

But that is easier said than done …

© Tappei Nagatsuki, PUBLISHED BY KADOKAWA CORPORATION / Re: ZERO PARTNERS