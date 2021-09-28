Stranger Things – New teaser for the fourth season: Strange things happen in this house

Even if actor Gaten Matarazzo quotes none other than master detective Sherlok Holmes in the new teaser, his character Dustin Henderson and his extremely smart friends have to share the fourth season secret of Stranger Things get on the track yourself.

In the small foretaste, which Netflix presented completely surprisingly as part of the in-house fan event TUDUM, the viewer is introduced to a happy family who move into a new house and who promise a great new beginning from this change of scenery. But it doesn’t take long before there’s only those in their once so radiant faces pure fear can be read.

In the middle of broad daylight, the little daughter discovers a slashed rabbit in the garden and in the evening the light flickers. But that’s not all, because at some point the entire family disappears without a trace. It leaves behind a huge cloud of dust and an apparently more than special clock, with which the whole tragedy must somehow have to do.

In the teaser we also see how the kids enter the eerie house with a dark history and look for helpful clues that could possibly lead them to the solution of the riddle and be right in front of their noses, but must also be identified as such beforehand:

The clique has to solve a new case

“The world is full of obvious things that just happen to be nobody notices.” When Dustin quotes the cult figure mentioned above, who has already been played by Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch, at least one person in the clique seems to have absolutely no idea which of his idols his friend is imitating: Steve Harrington, who is probably the first Time to hear from the British icon.

Either way, the three previous seasons have impressively shown that the youngsters are not at all dependent on the support of Holmes and other professionals. Hawkins residents have proven often enough that they have what it takes to get things done on their own.

Usually two seasons of a series of around twelve months are separated from each other. But until the fourth of Stranger Things appears, probably three full years have passed. Because even if this welcome delicacy proves its existence in the form of a teaser, an official start date, which should take place in 2022, is still kept secret.

At this point, of course, it must be remembered that work on the series was inevitably slowed down due to Corona – that it hits a production where, due to the rapid growth of the kids (Lucas actor Caleb McLaughlin will be on October 13th 20 years old!) Wanted and had to step up a tooth was an unfortunate coincidence.









Even with normal shooting times, time leaps between the individual seasons were necessary in order to be able to logically explain the rapidly changing appearance of the children and young people. Teenagers grow fast, which is why you have to improvise on a set from time to time.

When rapidly growing children force change

Director and musician Rob Zombie, for example, had Daeg Faerch, who was in Halloween from 2007 played the young Michael Myers in the sequel, which appeared only two years later, because of the same problem Chase Vanek substitute.

Even if fans are asked to be patient for a few more months, at the end of the day the only thing that counts is that the series continues at all and that it has not been crushed – like many other colleagues since Covid-19. Because in the last year we learned that it can also catch successful projects.

In addition, it is no longer years that you have to twiddle your thumbs, but months. So let’s just press it and hope that Netflix and the Duffer brothers will serve us a great fourth season, in which, besides Matarazzo and Joe Keery, of course, everyone else from the main clique will be back at the start:

Finn Wolfhard slips once again into the role of Mike Wheeler, while Natalia Dyer portrays his older sister Nancy. Millie Bobby Brown embodies Eleven again, Caleb McLaughlin returns as Lucas Sinclair, his colleague Noah Schnapp as Will Byers and Charlie Heaton as his brother Jonathan.

Posted on 09/27/2021 by Carmine Carpenito

