Stars flee to Australia because of Corona: From Hollywood to Aussiewood – Panorama – Society

Byron Bay is an idyllic beach town between Sydney and Brisbane and has always been popular with the rich and famous. It’s not for nothing that “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth has a $ 20 million house there. But now there are more and more stories of Hollywood stars jetting from Los Angeles down under to stroll like Matt Damon in Byron Bay, to celebrate like Idris Elba in Sydney or to hike like Nathalie Portman in the Blue Mountains National Park.

Zac Efron, Mark Wahlberg and Julia Roberts also came to Australia to enjoy a Covid-free and therefore relatively normal life. Because due to strict quarantine measures, local lockdowns and (theoretically) closed borders, Australia only rarely registers Covid-19 cases.

The fact that so many Hollywood stars cavort Down Under also has to do with the fact that Australia willingly offered itself as a film location when the pandemic raged particularly badly in Los Angeles at the turn of the year and film sets could no longer operate there. Back then, Kate Marks, executive director of the local government agency Ausfilm, said the international limelight was currently focused on Australia.

Currently being shot in Australia is a Netflix film called “Escape From Spiderhead” with Chris Hemsworth, a film about rescuing the Thai youth soccer team from a cave, and another “Thor” film with stars like Matt Damon or “Blacklight” Liam Neeson. Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman has also returned to her homeland with husband Keith Urban to direct the Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers”.

Hollywood has moved and, as a local entertainment reporter revealed to the BBC, the stars are calling their new home “Aussiewood”. But Hollywood Down Under annoys some locals too.









With a cheap travel guide

When New Zealand actor Sam Neill posted a photo of himself with his “Jurassic Park” colleague Jeff Goldblum on Twitter over Easter and jokingly commented, “Jeff Goldblum was spotted with a cheap travel guide in Sydney yesterday,” many Internet users reacted indignantly. “Are you enjoying Sydney?” Wrote one. “I’m asking for 40,000 stranded Aussies who can’t come home after living without support or food or even a roof over their heads for twelve months.”

Sydney women pose against the backdrop of the Opera House. Photo: REUTERS

Many Australians who live abroad and actually wanted to come back to their homes during the pandemic are having a hard time now that the number of passengers who can arrive in Sydney or Melbourne per week is limited. In addition, tickets and the state-required quarantine hotels are extremely expensive.

In addition, travelers are repeatedly rebooked and are rarely able to take the flight that they actually had in mind. Due to the small number of passengers that the planes can bring to Australia, the airlines prefer first-class and business-class passengers.

Many people find it uncomfortable that foreign stars are allowed to enter the country without any problems and, in some cases, are even allowed to spend the quarantine period in private properties. One group of Australians is so angry about the government’s lack of support and the barriers it has put in place to protect their people from the pandemic that they have even filed a human rights complaint at the United Nations (UN).

But a legal expert at the University of New South Wales in Sydney has little hope that this could bear fruit. The country has already refused to follow UN recommendations on several occasions. For example, when dealing with asylum seekers – it is obviously different with film stars.