Update from 06/11/2021

EA announced the launch of the next-gen version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In keeping with the E3, owners of the PS4 and Xbox One version of Fallen Order can upgrade to the version for PS5 and Xbox Series S | X free of charge. The new version will also appear in stores and cost around 40 euros.

The advantages at a glance:

Higher resolution textures & assets

4K / HDR resolution

Improved (up to) 60 fps performance

Significantly faster loading times

Specifically, there are two graphics settings on Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 that can be turned on or off depending on the player’s preference:

Performance mode (ON) – 1440p resolution at 60 fps

Performance mode (OFF) – 4K resolution at 30 fps

There are no graphics settings on the Xbox Series S as 1080p / 60 fps are fixed.

Original article from 05/01/2021

A few days before the official Star Wars Day on May 4th, 2021, LucasFilm Games announced a next-gen version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game is slated for release this summer for Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5 – and owners of the last-gen version have reason to be happy.

No specific details about the upgrade yet

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (buy now 19,99 €) The next-gen version is said to bring “a number of technical improvements” with it. The developers have not yet revealed in the official announcement what exactly this will be. But what is already known in addition to the rough release period: The version for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S will be a free “cross-generation upgrade” for owners of the game.

That means: If you already own Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One, you can download the upgrade to the next-gen version for the corresponding console free of charge. It remains to be seen whether the upgrade will also be available for Xbox Game Pass users or EA Play subscribers at the time of release. But we strongly assume that this will be the case.

By the way, the developers want to announce more details about the next-gen version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order “soon”. We may already be able to enjoy more detailed information on the scope of the graphical improvements on Star Wars Day. By the way: If you don’t yet own Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you can get the game from April 30th to May 11th 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC (Epic Games Store, Steam, Origin) significantly reduced in a bundle with Star Wars Squadrons and Acquire Star Wars Battlefront II.

Source: Starwars.com (via Gamingbolt)

Supports PCGH – it only takes a minute. Thanks! All readers receive daily free news, articles, guides, videos and podcasts about the latest game hardware and their favorite games. So far we have financed this site mainly through advertising, but since COVID-19 it has become increasingly difficult. Many companies are cutting or cutting their advertising budgets for 2020. Budgets that we unfortunately have to rely on if we want to continue to offer PC games hardware in the usual form free of charge.





For this reason we turn to you now. As a PCGH supporter, you can support us so that we can continue to offer our familiar content in the usual form free of charge. Every contribution, large or small, is valuable. Supports PC Games Hardware – it only takes a minute. Support now We thank you in advance.

08:17

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: More fps and nicer optics thanks to the new engine? Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order















[PLUS] WQHD Tuning Guide: Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Borderlands 3, CoD Modern Warfare







PCGH Plus: WQHD is particularly versatile thanks to its high pixel density, its performance is still fast and the often fast display refresh rates. We tune 4 current games (Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Borderlands 3, CoD Modern Warfare) for optimal WQHD enjoyment. The article comes from PC Games Hardware 01/2020.

more …



go to Article





The links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements as we are independent in researching and selecting the products presented. We receive a small commission for product sales, which we use to partially finance the free content of the website.