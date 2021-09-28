Star cast at the world premiere of the new James Bond film

London. Numerous stars – including the British Royals – came to the world premiere of the 25th James Bond film “No Time to Die” in London on Tuesday evening. After the arrival of the heir to the throne, Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla, as well as Prince William and Duchess Kate, the first screening of the agent thriller was on the agenda. Leading actor Daniel Craig had previously been greeted with loud cheers when he arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in a red dinner jacket in the rain on Tuesday evening.

In addition to director Cary Joji Fukunaga and the stars of the film such as Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux and Ana de Armas, the German film composer Hans Zimmer and pop singer Billie Eilish, who sings the title song “No Time To Die”, were among the guests. The 163-minute long film is the fifth and last Bond film with Craig as secret agent 007. The search for a successor for the 53-year-old will not begin until next year, announced the producer duo Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.









Billie Eilish sings the theme song to “No Time to Die”. @ Source: Getty Images for EON Productions

Healthcare personnel can take part on the red carpet

The public was not allowed on the red carpet. In addition to the media, only health care workers and members of the armed forces were allowed to watch on site. As a thank you for their commitment during the corona pandemic, they were then allowed to watch the film together with the stars and the royals.

The cinema release of the film had been postponed several times due to the corona. In Germany, “No Time to Die” starts on Thursday.