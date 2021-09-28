St. Pauli wants to keep Smith: “It’s nice that we have the option”

After only 4 games on loan

After only four games for FC St. Pauli, the signs for Eric Smith, who is out for several weeks with a calf injury, are pointing to a long-term collaboration. The 24-year-old Swede was loaned from KAA Gent from the beginning of January until the end of the season – with an option to buy.

“The stakes he has so far have shown the quality of this player,” said St. Paulis sports director Andreas Bornemann of the “Hamburger Morgenpost” and added with a view to a possible whereabouts: “That it is striving and it is desirable to keep it is clear. It’s nice that we have the option. “



The clause for a firm commitment Smiths should amount to around 600,000 euros – not even half of the current market value of 1.5 million euros. “I do think that the signs point to the fact that we will extend the cooperation. There are definitely positive signals from both sides, ”continued Bornemann. “But of course that assumes that the economic parameters are right and that we are at least in the second division.”

Good for Smith’s whereabouts: St. Pauli is flying high in the 2nd Bundesliga

That’s what it looks like again. Up until the 15th matchday, FC St. Pauli could only win one game in the 2nd Bundesliga, and coach Timo Schultz’s team has been on the rise since then. In the past nine games, the “Kiezkicker” only failed to score points once, even won seven times and worked their way up from 17th to tenth place – with a reassuring lead of ten points on the relegation place.

