Sofía Vergara: TV star receives star on “Walk of Fame”

Tuesday, September 28, 2021
By Vimal Kumar
© Reuters

TV actress Sofía Vergara will be honored with a star on the famous “Walk of Fame” on May 7th in Hollywood.

Great honor for Sofía Vergara, 42: The “Modern Family” star receives a star on the “Walk of Fame” in Los Angeles. The actress will unveil her plaque on the famous sidewalk on Hollywood Boulevard on May 7th, the organization announced on Wednesday. The place for her award – which is the 2551st celebrity plaque – should therefore be right next to the star of her “Modern Family” co-star Ed O’Neill. The actor became known to a wide audience in Germany primarily through his role as shoe seller Al Bundy in the 90s sitcom “A terribly nice family”.




50 cents in Hollywood

He even falls on his knees for his star

177 images

Vergara, who was born in Colombia, is one of the most successful series actresses in the USA. According to Forbes magazine, the Latina was the highest-paid TV actress in the States for the third year in a row. In the period from June 2013 to June 2014, Vergara made $ 37 million, according to the report. For her series “Modern Family” she is said to have received a fee of $ 325,000 (about 293,000 euros) per episode. However, most of her income came from advertising and sponsorship.

