Sofía Vergara: On a selfie mission at the Oscars

Actress Sofia Vergara posted a selfie of herself and pop star Lady Gaga at an Oscar party

Sofia Vergara, 41, was proud of her star snapshots at the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars.

The actress (“Modern Family”) celebrated the Oscars yesterday at the festival of the US magazine in Los Angeles. At the event, Vergara sat next to model Irina Shayk, 28, who immediately posted a snapshot of herself and the star on Instagram. Unfortunately, more than half of the actress’s head was cut off, which did not inspire her at all: “Really Irina !!! Cut off my head !!! Respect! I could be your mother!”, Vergara joked on Twitter. Fortunately, as the evening went on, things looked better for the artist on the selfie front. Lady Gaga (27, “Applause”) posed with the actress for a quick photo: “I don’t like to brag, but Lady Gaga just took this selfie,” she said enthusiastically. Supermodel Heidi Klum, 40, also appeared at the star-studded party. The pretty blonde took part in the selfie campaign and even got a photo with designer Donatella Versace, 58. “Funny night with Versace and Lady Gaga,” tweeted Klum.









Maroon 5 rocker Adam Levine (34, “One More Night”), Zooey Deschanel (34, “New Girl”) and model Miranda Kerr, 30, were also at the party. At the beginning of the evening, Deschanel already posted a snapshot of herself and her new best friend Selena Gomez (21, “Spring Breakers”) – who cheekily stuck out her tongue – on Twitter and Instagram.

The actresses Isla Fisher (38, “The Great Gatsby”) and Diane Kruger (37, “Souls”) delighted in their sexy black dresses, Sienna Miller (32, “Factory Girl”) and Liberty Ross, 35, however, bet on beautiful ones crimson evening dresses.

CoverMedia