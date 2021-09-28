So it was in 2006 when Daniel Craig became James Bond

When James Bond goes to the bar, he has been indulging in a “Martini – shaken, not stirred” since the “Diamond Fever” novel (1956) and the “Goldfinger” film (1964). Law of the series. In 2006 – Scandal – the new guy first ordered a Mount Gay with soda. Later, in the film’s title “Casino Royale”, he ordered a special martini with verbose preparation instructions.

What caused the old “Harry and Sally” effect at the poker table: Everyone suddenly wanted the same thing as the smart guy with the big mouth. But when Bond finally lost millions of British tax dollars to the terrorist banker Le Chiffre, he asked for his basic drink again. And snapped the bartender, who asks for “shaken or stirred”, a “shit!” In the face. 007 showed nerves in the form of Daniel Craig. Had the earlier – Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan – never did.

Video James Bond rumors: will 007 be a woman? Who follows Daniel Craig as James Bond on Her Majesty’s Secret Service? Seldom has a decision in the film world been more excited than this. © AFP

The media in Great Britain smirked in advance about the newcomer

Before “Casino Royale” was released in cinemas, there was a lot of malice. There was the thing about the supposedly lost teeth in a stunt, then the story about an audition appointment when Craig appeared with a life jacket. Then it became public that Craig allegedly preferred a feminine automatic transmission to the tough manly gear stick.

In short: the British quickly knew that there would be nothing with the blonde James Bond. The media smirked that the next 007 would then be bald and make marriage proposals to every Bond girl in tears. Then the British saw Daniel Craig in “Casino Royale” and … well … they were shaken and touched by the new debut film.

Craig had the sex appeal of the life scared guy

His name was also Bond, James Bond, of course. But this Daniel Craig wasn’t a beau like Pierce Brosnan, he had the sex appeal of the tough guys who were violently furrowed by life. His eyes were cold, blue suns, his squat figure seemed to hum with strength. In “Casino Royale” he flew weightlessly around in the tops of huge construction cranes and hit the ground so that the bones could be heard cracking.

The new Bond brought the film series, which had recently plunged deep into science fiction again with Pierce Brosnan’s last appearance in “Die Another Day”, back to the solid ground of the present. Daniel Craig was tough like Connery, a mildly cruel mouth, all smiles ran over the eyes and over a crease to the right of the mouth, which deepened in the (rare) case of amusement. Craig’s 007 had a shadow over fate, and he acquired his license to kill in the black and white flashback / opening credits with extreme brutality.









The 21st Bond film showed 007 as a romantic

“Casino Royale” had a strange intro, as if the sixth Bond actor was to be made the first, the 21st film was an all-on-zero setter. Strange, because in 44 years you had gotten used to the agent’s eternal youth as well as to the occasional change of face. Until then, it was clear to all successors that Sean Connery had obtained the license for the cinema in 1962 before “Dr. No “fetched.

Of course, this close-up introduction served the later dramatic peaks of the film: We saw a Bond who, in the shower, assisted his desperate partner Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) in a chivalrous rather than erotic manner, who fell in love and even quit work out of love. Neither George Lazenby was that romantic in his only Bond appearance (after all, he married Diana Rigg) nor Timothy Dalton in his first (he drove a sleigh with his loved one).

The villain in “Casino Royale” was also up to date

The villain – Mads Mikkelsen as Le Chiffre – was also contemporary: “Do you believe in God?” He was asked in the film. And answered: “I believe in a decent return.” A money idol, polished asthmatic in black, who cried blood (a tear duct disorder) and sadistically tortured the hero in the – to this day – most physical scene of all Bond films.

Conclusion: Craig became the Brit hit that conquered the world. All of the “alleged” ones mentioned above were drowned in the media anyway or were just an anyway loose tooth crown. With the exception of George Lazenby, all previous 007 actors jumped into the breach for their colleague after the British Laugh-Your-Daily-Laugh-at-the-Warm-Shower-Craig campaign. And Judi Dench, whose character of the secret service chief M later tragically died in what is probably the best of all Bond films, “Skyfall”, already spoke in solidarity of “something new and restless” that Craig gave the character.

The Brit media was reminded of Connery’s best times

The time-honored Times gave the film four out of five possible points in its first review. Not only is Craig “more believable than many of his predecessors”, he is also “incredibly sexy” and can indeed act. The “Daily Mirror” felt reminded of “the best of Sean Connery” by Craig. And the “Daily Telegraph” celebrated the “class debut”.

In which some 007 tradition was preserved: If Bond had bargained and wanted to share the carpet with a beautiful, expensive woman, he still ordered his old champagne brand – Bollinger Grande Année.