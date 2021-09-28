Single parent looking for a partner – Welcome to the new world of dating

Single mom – dating with a child?

What Would Carrie Bradshaw Do? What did she do when Mr. Big left her at the registry office? She took her seven things and drove away. I didn’t let myself be told that again and went to Greece with my child and grandfather. Where I’m actually still right now, because Julia Roberts in Eat Pray Love said it’s ok. But now back to the topic of finding a partner. When you get out of an unhappy relationship, you first have these doubts as to whether you really made the right decision, after all you have endured it long enough and your intolerance for disrespect is now zero. And then you look out the window for a moment and look at the selection of existing partners and question your common sense, maybe you should go back, they are all stupid out there. But hold on, take your time, even if you are impatient and do not feel loved for a long time, this process will change your life for the better!

Oprah was asked by a journalist who had just become single what advice she could give her to make the most of this single time. Then she got the following answer: Enjoy this time to the fullest and get to know yourself. Too often we get lost in relationships where we try to save or change the partner, now your time has come! If you don’t want to meet the devil again in a different skin, you have to get to know yourself first. What do you like, what is your love language and most importantly, where are your limits? And then you draw the partner into your life who is ready to give you that love that you have longed for in your old partnership.









You didn’t ask too much, you just asked the wrong person.

Now I’m out into the world and had to find out relatively quickly that I wasn’t emotionally open at all. There have been men after my breakup who have shown me their interest, but I was not ready to let anyone into my life and, for the minimum, plunge into a relationship again. Don’t settle for less! The search for a partner must be approached with care, especially with children. And to do this, I have to tell you a very important secret that has totally changed my view of the world. When I was still living my old life as a Trophywife (there is no better word to sum up the sad reality) and mother a stylist came to my house to put in extensions, because my job requires a good superficial presence and yeah me dear extensions (don’t come for me!). So we’re sitting in my dressing room and this lovely mother of four tells me that the fourth baby was born with her new husband. I then asked her if finding a partner with three kids was difficult and she just said, “Honey, it’s a lot better than when I didn’t have any kids. The idiots all fall away, because no irresponsible man wants a woman with a child. ”

What I mean by that, even with or without a child you can meet enough frogs, never see your child, the gift of heaven as an obstacle to your happiness. We women are brought up in such a way that we are worthless without a husband and the only goal in life is to find a husband and to keep the family. These are all wonderful things, but only with someone who is willing to be a husband and a father – not just a man who wants a wife.