Signature campaign against Matt Damon: Call to boycott women – people

Is actor Matt Damon (47) currently destroying his career?

The Hollywood star (“Bourne” film series) has commented on the abuse scandal in Hollywood – and triggered a call to boycott women with his statements.

In a recent interview with the online magazine “Business Insider”, Damon themselves Strong for not rushing to judge the men in Hollywood: “We are at a turning point, and that’s great. But I think it is not talked enough about the fact that there are very many men – most of whom I have worked with – who would never do that. “

When asked if he would get out of a film project if a coworker were accused of harassment, Damon replied that he would decide on a “case-by-case” basis.





Matt Damon’s career was greatly promoted by fallen producer Harvey WeinsteinPhoto: Ron Galella Collection / Getty Ima



A week earlier, Damon had already sparked severe criticism with an interview on ABC News. He told the US broadcaster: “There is a difference between a pat on the bottom, rape and child abuse. These behaviors must be countered and eliminated without question, but not all lumped together. “

► These utterances were according to Rebecca G. among other things the trigger to start an online petition against the Hollywood star. Already around 23 She got 1,000 signatures for the petition.









Specific goal: Damon should not get a cameo appearance in the film “Ocean’s 8” (theatrical release: June 21, 2018) as planned. The petition is therefore addressed to the producers of the film Steven Soderbergh (54) and George Clooney (56), with whom Damon is close friends.

The special thing about “Ocean’s 8”: The remake in the style of the “Ocean’s” series by director Steven Soderbergh is exclusively cast with female stars in the lead roles, including Sandra Bullock (53), Cate Blanchett (48), Rihanna (29) and Anne Hathaway, 35.

The comments below the petition sharply condemn Damon’s remarks, describing him as “insensitive” and “gross”: “Matt Damon doesn’t understand the seriousness of the problems women face. He shouldn’t have a role in a movie that empowers women. Or in any other film, ”writes a supporter of the petition.

Hollywood abuse scandal

Actress colleagues also spoke out critically, including Alyssa Milano (44) and Matt Damon’s ex-girlfriend Minnie Driver (47), with whom he was in front of the camera in 1997 for “Good Will Hunting”. Regarding Damon’s controversial views, Driver told The Guardian, “A lot of men just can’t understand what abuse means in everyday life.”

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



So far, Damon has not responded publicly to the criticism his statements sparked.

There is more celebrity news on BILD Facebook – follow now!