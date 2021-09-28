Tuesday, September 28, 2021
HomeNewsShooting of Elvis film with Tom Hanks starts
News

Shooting of Elvis film with Tom Hanks starts

By Sonia Gupta
0
49




Los Angeles / Canberra. After a six-month delay due to the corona pandemic, filming with Tom Hanks on a biopic about the rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley is set to start. The start of shooting is planned for September 23 in the Australian state of Queensland, announced the Hollywood studio Warner Bros. on Thursday. It was a “real privilege” in this unprecedented global situation that Hanks and the rest of the cast could now film in Australia again, said director Baz Luhrmann (57, “Moulin Rouge”) in the statement.




The native Australian thanked the local health authorities for their Corona measures. Safe work is now possible again with appropriate protective measures. Luhrmann stopped production in March after lead actor Hanks (64, “Philadelphia”) was diagnosed with Covid-19. The Oscar winner’s wife, Rita Wilson, was also infected.

Hanks plays Presley’s manager

The biopic from Studio Warner Bros. revolves around the long-standing business relationship between the young Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) and his manager Colonel Tom Parker, who is played by Hanks. Olivia DeJonge also plays as Priscilla Presley.


Previous articleJennifer Lawrence counters criticism of dress: “I’m extremely offended”
Next articleChina’s Ban on Crypto Assets: Bitcoin Is Unimpressed
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv