Shooting of Elvis film with Tom Hanks starts

Los Angeles / Canberra. After a six-month delay due to the corona pandemic, filming with Tom Hanks on a biopic about the rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley is set to start. The start of shooting is planned for September 23 in the Australian state of Queensland, announced the Hollywood studio Warner Bros. on Thursday. It was a “real privilege” in this unprecedented global situation that Hanks and the rest of the cast could now film in Australia again, said director Baz Luhrmann (57, “Moulin Rouge”) in the statement.









The native Australian thanked the local health authorities for their Corona measures. Safe work is now possible again with appropriate protective measures. Luhrmann stopped production in March after lead actor Hanks (64, “Philadelphia”) was diagnosed with Covid-19. The Oscar winner’s wife, Rita Wilson, was also infected.

Hanks plays Presley’s manager

The biopic from Studio Warner Bros. revolves around the long-standing business relationship between the young Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) and his manager Colonel Tom Parker, who is played by Hanks. Olivia DeJonge also plays as Priscilla Presley.