Shares, Bitcoin, Gold: Losses everywhere – bad accusation against the Fed chief

Sustained rising bond yields spoiled investors on Tuesday. The yield on ten-year government bonds rose to its highest level since mid-June. The interest-sensitive technology stocks in particular suffer from this. But gold and Bitcoin are also giving way. Fed chairman Jerome Powell threatens trouble.

The rise in interest rates in the USA comes from rising inflation expectations and the planned tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve. New economic data reflect one reason for the growing skepticism about monetary policy: the sustained and accelerated rise in house prices. In the US, house prices rose nearly 20 percent in July.

In addition, US consumer sentiment clouded over unexpectedly in September. Consumer confidence fell by 5.9 points compared to the previous month to 109.3 points, the lowest level since February. It is also the third consecutive loss.









The Dow Jones recently lost 1.1 percent to 34,503 points. The S&P 500 fell 1.5 percent to 4,374 points. The Nasdaq 100 lost 2.3 percent to 14,856 points.

Statements by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren also put pressure on the mood. Warren accused Fed chief Jerome Powell of weakening the country’s banking system. He is a dangerous man, so she will oppose his reappointment.