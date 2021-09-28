Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Selena Gomez: She speaks honestly about her new curves

By Arjun Sethi
Selena Gomez (29) has learned in recent years to accept herself and her body, even if the scale shows a few kilos more than before. Weeks ago, she posted bikini photos on Instagram that showed off her curves. Retouching the pictures was out of the question for her – because Justin Bieber’s (27) ex-girlfriend is no longer about chasing after an already controversial “size zero” ideal.

Selena Gomez used to suffer a lot from weight fluctuations

As “ok-magazine.de” now makes clear with several quotes from the singer, it took a long time for this body positivity view to mature in her. The musician remembers “nasty news” that she received a few years ago after publishing several beach photos. They even wrote to her that she had become “fat”. “Back then I cried a lot because of such statements,” she openly admits, but immediately adds: “Today they almost leave me cold.”




Singer remembers hard time of self-doubt

In retrospect, the fight against the yo-yo effect is a vicious circle for the beautiful Texan that she had to break out of. “For years I kept an eye on my weight and couldn’t eat what I wanted. I followed my diet plan, exercised and really worked on my appearance. It’s just not always easy when you’re in front of the screens and cameras World grows up, “she notes.

Curves are apparently no longer a problem for Selena Gomez

But that is now history, it is said from Selena’s environment. The singer would currently eat “three full meals a day plus snacks”. She also hasn’t been on the treadmill for a long time.

The source believes this change is related to the 29-year-old having set new priorities in her life. And mental health is far more important to her than current weight.


