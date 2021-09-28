Selena Gomez: For more body positivity: She dispenses with filters!









Anyone who has seen photos of Selena Gomez (28) on social media so far has been able to admire the 28-year-old’s apparently flawless body. In a new Instagram post, Selena now presents her body with all its little flaws – and still looks fantastic. Unfortunately, the post could only be accessed temporarily; it has since gone offline again.

Photo was taken during the shoot According to “vip.de”, the photo was taken backstage during a photo shoot. It shows Selena in a skimpy bikini and reveals that the actress and singer no longer has any problems standing by her body. This is also proven by the official photo that Selena’s advertising partner published on his website, in which she shows herself with more feminine curves than was the case in the past. So the beautiful ex of singer Justin Bieber (27) only looks more natural.

Selena Gomez for more self-confidence in women In another post, Selena also reports why she is convinced of her advertising partner. “What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally and give themselves the grace they deserve.”







Selena Gomez also develops her own line of cosmetics Selena Gomez has been active not only as a model, but also as an entrepreneur for some time and has launched her own cosmetics line “Rare Beauty”. In an interview with “dailytelegraph.com.au” she explains her motivation: “Society keeps telling us that we are not enough, so I wanted to start a brand to counter this pressure.” Her goal is to “break through these unrealistic standards of beauty”. In the past she herself noticed how these standards put a strain on her and she knows many people who feel the same way. If you look at the recent photos of Selena, they seem to prove that the actress is on the way to becoming more body Positivity is. So fans may hope for even more completely natural snapshots in the future – which will then remain permanently visible on Selena’s social media accounts.